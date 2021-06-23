Turkey became a caricature under Erdoan, columnist says





Turkey has become a cartoonish state under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Ankara-based columnist Burak Bekdil and member of the Middle East Forum, mentionned in an article for the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA). Deteriorating economic conditions in Turkey are diminishing Erdoan’s public popularity, Bekdil said, citing recent opinion polls. The spiral of mismanagement is in full swing, sometimes surprising even Erdoan’s followers, he said. Popular support for Erdoan’s ruling alliance has fallen to just over 32%, according to a poll by pollster Turkey Report in May. Only 26.3% of those polled said they would vote for the Erdoans Justice and Development Party (AKP) if elections were held in May, while 6% of voters supported the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), junior electoral partner of Erdoans. The survey did not divide undecided voters among the parties questioned. This is not the Turkey we dreamed of, told BESA, according to Bekdil, a close associate of Erdoan and co-founder of the presidents in power, the AKP. Turks cannot decide whether to laugh or cry over several cases that have made headlines in the space of just a month, he said. Cem Emre Aknc, owner of a restaurant in Kuadas on the Aegean coast, received only 4.63 Turkish lira ($ 0.56) from a government aid program that offered cash assistance to affected small businesses by COVID-19, Bekdil said. Other unpopular or confusing measures included the imposition of a ban on the sale of alcohol as part of the lockdown measures announced in late April to curb the surge in COVID-19 infections, Bekdil said. In May, Devlet Baheli, the leader of the MHP, proposed to close the Constitutional Court. Some Turkish municipalities ruled by the AKP have also provided hundreds of gray passports to party loyalists or sold them to their families and friends to illegally migrate to member countries of the European Union, in particular to Germany, a said Bekdil. Scientists can no longer freely publish the data in Turkey, he said, highlighting a criminal complaint against ENAGroup, which began publishing its own inflation figures in September. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TUK) underreports the inflation data to avoid stoking public discontent with the government, he said. Bekdil also referred to an investigation into Ekrem mamolu, the opposition mayor of Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, which ended 25 years of rule for the AKP and its Islamist predecessors in the 2019 municipal elections. , for disrespecting a tomb of Ottoman sultans. Every day more and more Turks are joining the ranks of the opposition. Erdoan’s decline is not just about power fatigue. It will be very difficult to unite a majority of Turks around the flag and the mosque in the presidential elections of 2023, he said.







