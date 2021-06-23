Keir Starmer Asks Boris Johnson Six Questions About Record Rape Prosecutions, Criticizes ‘Appalling’ Response | Politics News





One of the themes Sir Keir Starmer has returned to regularly in PMQs is border restrictions against coronaviruses – accusing the government of failing to sufficiently protect the country from importing variants from abroad. If he wants to do it again this week, there is still a long way to go: the government faces big questions about whether UEFA officials will be allowed to travel to the UK without needing to put on in quarantine, and the last update of the list of green countries is expected tomorrow. But the reality is that questions about border restrictions tend to get the same answer from Boris Johnson no matter how exasperated opposition MPs express: that the UK has one of the border regimes. the strictest in the world. So maybe the Labor leader will look for something else this week. The recent humiliation of the Tories in the Chesham and Amersham byelections could normally be something that could be used to steer Mr Johnson. But Labor’s appalling performance in that same vote will not be something Sir Keir wants to risk getting kicked out of him. Another approach could be to ask the Prime Minister the question the Chancellor himself was unable to answer in an interview last week – whether the government will categorically say it is sticking to the triple pension lockdown? Trying to draw attention to the apparent divisions between number 10 and number 11 is an option for Sir Keir. But just like with border restrictions, there is a risk that trying to suggest that Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson are at loggerheads will be pushed back without striking a blow. It could mean that we see an effort to find a topic where it is more difficult for the Prime Minister to be dismissive. The lack of the long-promised welfare plan is serious enough that Mr Johnson is wary of being flippant. Last week’s review of the collapse in rape convictions falls into the same category – the Justice Secretary and Home Secretary both agreed that the victims failed and apologized, the Will Prime Minister be invited to do the same?

