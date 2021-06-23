This video does not show PM Modi admitting to stealing as a child





A video accompanying a Publish is widely shared on social media claiming that Prime Minister Modi said that when he stole small things as a child, if his mother had stopped him then, he would not have become such a big thief. Let’s check the facts of the claim made in the mail. Claim: Video of PM Modi admitting to stealing as a child. Made: This video was conveniently taken from a longer speech by Prime Minister Modi in Siliguri, West Bengal on April 10, 2021, where he told the story of a thief against the backdrop of criticism of the West Bengal government led by TMC. Modi was referring to a thief and the fact that his mother had not stopped him from stealing as a child. This was shared without context to make Modi seem like he is talking about himself. Therefore, the assertion made by post is MISLEADING. When reverse image search was performed on the video screenshots, a video uploaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel has been found. The YouTube video was broadcast live on April 10, 2021 from a town hall meeting in Siliguri, West Bengal. At 39.40 the timestamp of the YouTube video, says Modi, Brothers and sisters when we were children, we all heard the story of a big thief who was sentenced to death. Asked about his last wish, he said he wanted to meet his mother. Then the government arranged for him to meet her, but when he met his mother, he bit her nose. When people asked him why he did it like this, he responded by saying that when he was a child he would steal small things and by this time if his mother had stopped he would not have become such a thief. The part of 40.39 the timestamp, where Modi refers to the thief talking about his mother who didn’t stop him from stealing as a child has been cropped and shared without context to make Modi seem like he is talking about himself. This 10 second part of 40.39 had been conveniently taken and shared in the post. The story was told by Modi as he criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for tolabaji (extortion) and alleged that TMC workers were taking money in the form of a commission to help people benefit from state-administered social assistance schemes. Press articles related to this speech can be seen here and here. Even earlier in 2019, Prime Minister Modi said the TMC government imposed the TTT-Trinamool Tolabaji tax on West Bengal, according to this item. In short, this video does not show PM Modi confessing to having stolen as a child.

