They still look at you

I N 2018 XI JINPING visited one of Shanghai’s grandiose new structures, a heavy, low, glass-covered building that had been primarily used as an exhibition center. A space inside had been taken over by the district government for a completely different purpose. On one wall, a large screen showed live feeds from street cameras. With the help of artificial intelligence, he could alert officials to issues as subtle as a builder not wearing a hard hat or an apartment rented by too many people. They dubbed the system that provided this information the big brain.

Xi said the management of the city should be as fine as the embroidery. As officials say, there should be no blind spots: every turn should be monitored and any issues addressed immediately, whether it’s an illegally parked car, a missing manhole cover, or a sudden incident (as the party calls everything from the really dramatic to a group of protesters complaining about unpaid wages). The great mastermind of Pudong District is pioneering a technological response, gathering data from sources ranging from ubiquitous cameras to police patrols. Informants selected by the party also provide information. One of the reasons Mr. Xi is rebuilding the grassroots party is to use its members to monitor.

Throughout the Mao era and that of Deng Xiaoping, partying was everywhere. In the countryside, where most of the Chinese then lived, the village chiefs were all-powerful. In the cities, most people worked for state-owned enterprises or government institutions, where party leaders were equally powerful. Put yourself on the wrong side and it could ruin not only your career, but your entire life. The workplace was responsible for the allocation of accommodation (there were no private accommodation). His permission was needed to get married, travel or obtain a passport. Upon graduation, all students had to accept the jobs assigned to them by the state. A black mark from a party apparatchik could signify a dreary post in a distant, gloomy city.

In 2002, Perry Link, an American scholar, compared the holiday’s ability to keep people in line with that of a giant anaconda coiled in a hanging chandelier. Normally the snake does not move. More often than not, everyone in their shadow makes their adjustments large and small quite naturally. As social change accelerated in the 2000s, the metaphor became less relevant. Villagers of working age moved in droves to towns where their transient lifestyle made it much more difficult for the party to monitor them. Housing had been privatized and far fewer people worked for the state. Students could find their own jobs and people could travel when and where they wanted. The snake had become less visible and less threatening. A growing number of NGO activists, rights lawyers, citizens harmed by local injustices and Internet users have even dared to nudge him.

Party cleans up

Xi wants to restore his visibility. The busy party members are back. Even before he took power, experiments had started in some cities with a new control system called grid management. This involved dividing communities into household groups, or networks, and assigning people (often retirees and usually party members) to watch over other residents in the network. Xi has expanded this system nationwide. Pudong’s Big Brain screen shows the location of the grid monitors. When something disturbing happens, it can help officials decide who should take a closer look.

An official journal gives an example. His journalist saw a camera on old paper in a street. This information was transmitted to a network controller, which got rid of it. A trivial example, apparently, but some readers may have taken note. If the junk had been an anti-party leaflet strewn about by a dissident, the author could have been swept away as quickly as the newspaper.

At the top of the grid hierarchy sit the neighborhood party committees. These were bolstered by placing local police chiefs in senior positions and giving them more authority over other party committees, such as those in business. The committees relay the information they collect from network managers to the police. Universities arouse particular anxiety. Every great anti-government upheaval in over a century has seen students at the forefront, including the May 4, 1919 Movement, in which Mao participated. There is no sign of rebellion on campus today. But Mr. Xi is vigilant. For universities to be well run, he said in 2016, they must be strong strongholds of support for the party. Some, he lamented, were not strong enough. Two years later, he called for resolute action to prevent the spread of incorrect political tendencies among students.

Once again, party members are used as its infantry. Since the unrest of 1989, members of the student party, or candidates for membership, have been deployed as xinxiyuan, or informants. Their job is to submit regular reports to the party on subjects discussed by the students and to denounce anyone, including their own tutors, deemed to be in ideological error. Under Xi, their role became institutionalized, with campuses divided into grids. Each deploys xinxiyuan to monitor other students in their dorms. Their intelligence powers the campus computer systems.

Xi also put more effort than his post-Mao predecessors into making sure the party operates in private companies and NGO s. The employee members of the party formed cells (xiaozu) or branches (zhibou), one of whose functions is to monitor workers and report potential problems. Their leaders often attend neighborhood party meetings that discuss threats to social stability. Under Mr. Xi, the party is back to business.

