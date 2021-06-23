2 p.m. to retrieve dead body in Jakarta as Covid-19 toll rises, SE Asia News & Top Stories





JAKARTA (REUTERS) – It took nearly 14 hours to retrieve a Covid-19 corpse in Jakarta this week, police said, as the Indonesian capital scrambles to cope with an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths . Police in the Tanjung Priok port area said they responded to a call on Monday (June 21) regarding a corpse of Covid-19, wrapped in a white shroud, left on the doorstep of a house in North Jakarta. Unauthorized to treat coronavirus victims, officers called the local task force, but were told there would be a wait. “This body was eighth in the queue because the Jakarta Covid-19 task force was dealing with other victims,” ​​Tanjung Priok police chief Ghulam Pasaribu said. The body, he said, was recovered at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 13 hours later. It was one of 143 burials in Jakarta that day – the highest number since the start of the pandemic – according to Mr. Ivan Nurcahyo of the Jakarta Parks Department, which manages cemeteries and burials. On the same day, in another part of town, a 69-year-old grandmother who tested positive had to take public transport to the hospital after her family failed to find an ambulance. MetroTV television station said. The stories provide a window into the strains on Indonesia’s fragile health system as the number of cases and deaths rise. Indonesia recorded 14,536 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. The country has identified 2,018,113 cases and 55,291 deaths, the highest in the region, although the actual numbers are likely much higher. Public health experts attribute the peak to increased mobility during the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. More than 100 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the archipelago, with outbreaks in Java pushing hospital occupancy rates to over 90% in some areas. Despite having been fully vaccinated, at least 10 doctors have died of the disease, according to the Indonesian Medical Association, while hundreds have tested positive. In Jakarta, cases are also increasing. On May 22, Jakarta reported 932 new cases, but that more than tripled to 3,221 on June 22, according to official data. Intensive care unit beds at 140 Covid-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta were 81% full on June 20, while isolation rooms were at 90% capacity, said Dr Sulung Mulia Putra, of Jakarta Health Agency. “We still have to face a difficult test because in recent days, the Covid-19 pandemic has broken out again,” President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. “This disease does not discriminate.”







