Simplified OSP guidelines to encourage the BPO industry: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the OSP guidelines which were liberalized in November last year have been further simplified to encourage the country’s BPO industry and will lead to greater ease of doing business and regulatory clarity.

He said in a tweet that the government’s move would further reduce the compliance burden and help the country’s tech industry.

“To encourage our BPO industry, the OSP guidelines that were liberalized in November 2020 have been further simplified, providing greater ease of doing business and regulatory clarity. This will further reduce the burden of compliance and help our technology industry. “, did he declare.

The Center on Wednesday removed the distinction between domestic and international PSOs (other service providers), allowing BPO centers with common telecommunications resources to serve customers located around the world, including India.

Addressing a press conference, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the directive released today will broadly liberalize the guidelines of other service providers .

“The directive is revolutionary in nature which will make India a very favorable destination for the expansion of voice-related BPO centers. These directives are designed to make India a very central and serious player in all of the international and voice-related BPO industry, ”he said.

Prasad said that India’s BPO industry is one of the largest in the world.

“Today India’s TI-BPM industry stands at $ 37.6 billion (2019-2020), which is around 2.8 million rupees lakh, providing employment opportunities for lakhs young people in the country. In addition, it has double-digit growth potential reaching $ 55.5 billion, or Rs 3.9 crore lakh by 2025, “he said.

“The distinction between national and international PSOs has been abolished. A BPO center with common telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located all over the world, including India. OSP’s EPABX (Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange) can be located anywhere in the world OSPs, in addition to using the EPABX services of telecommunications service providers, can also locate their EPABX in data centers third in India, ”he added.

With the removal of the distinction between national and international PSO centers, interconnectivity between all types of PSO centers is now allowed.

Prasad said the DoT has already exempted data-based services from OSP regulations.

“In addition, the regulations exempted PSOs from the obligation of any registration. In addition, no bank guarantee was to be provided. Working from home and working from anywhere was also allowed,” he said. declared. (ANI)







