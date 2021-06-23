Cigarette Entrepreneur Says PP 109/2012 Revision Leads to Factory Deployment





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Factory Guild Merger Cigarettes Indonesia (GAPPRI) sent a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In the letter, the association asked Jokowi to reject the planned revision of Government Regulation (PP) No.109 of 2012 on the protection of materials containing addictive substances in the form of tobacco products for health. GAPPRI General Chairman Henry Najoan said that currently the applicable regulations are still adequate to control the consumption of tobacco products in Indonesia. Also Read: Gappri: PP Tobacco Overhaul Worsens Cigarette Industry Conditions “Even PP 109/2012 has gone beyond the mandate of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC),” he said in a written statement, quoted on Wednesday (6/23/2021). According to him, the revised PP will have a negative impact on the sustainability of the national kretek industry, which has not yet recovered due to the pandemic and the increase in excise duties on tobacco products. in 2020 and 2021. “Forcing to overhaul the PP 109 at a time like this, will only cause problems because it will cause factories. cigarettes out of business. If this happens, farmers and workers will also be victims, ”he said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail In addition, Henry said, the revision of PP 109/2012 has the potential to increase the presence of illegal cigarettes, which have been continuously eradicated by the government. According to GAPPRI data, due to increases in TCS and Retail Price (HJE) rates, the presence of illegal cigarettes increased by 4.8 percent last year. Also Read: Reject PP Tobacco Review This Is The Reason For Cigarette Workers “GAPPRI estimates that illegal cigarettes can be as high as 10 to 15 percent of the government submitted figure,” Henry said. Therefore, Henry asked the government not to revise PP 109/2012, as it is considered to have the potential to disrupt the industrial supply chain, resulting in the absorption of raw materials from the industry. tobacco producer, clove planters, workers, traders.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos