How did Confucianism win back the Chinese Communist Party?





FOR A LARGE PART of its history, Chinese society has been built on the pillars of Confucianism. Confucius is believed to have been born in 551 BC in present-day Shandong Province on the east coast of China. The most famous work associated with him, The Interviews, is a collection of his aphorisms, taken up by his disciples and published after his death in 479 BC. Over time, its principles became associated with traditional Chinese values, such as an orderly society, deference to elders, and respect for (and by) benevolent rulers. For centuries, officials had to pass a grueling exam based on the sishu, the four Confucian texts. His ideas fell out of favor during the 20th century. But they are experiencing a resurgence under Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader since 2012. What explains the fall and rise of Confucianism under the Chinese Communist regime? The economist today Handpicked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism Confucianism had gone out of fashion even before Mao Zedong’s Communist revolution. At the turn of the 1900s, under the declining Qing Dynasty, China was struggling to modernize. The country’s technological development was hampered by its respect for tradition and a hint of new foreign thinking. Confucianism came to be seen as an obstacle to progress. But it was under the Communists, who took power in 1949, that it became anathema. Mao viewed the Confucian belief system as bourgeois and reactionary, a philosophy that had held the people in check for too long. Communism, for Mao, meant sweeping away everything that had happened before. During the first years of the Cultural Revolution, in the mid-1960s, this manifested itself in violence against all that preceded the ascendancy of the party. Interviews were banned and Confucian texts burned. In Qufu, Confuciuss’ tomb (probably empty) exploded. During this time, the school children formed Red Guards who were allowed to bully their teachers. Many educators have been beaten, some have been murdered, devastating any vestige of the Confucian order. Even in the 1970s, when the destructive fervor of the Cultural Revolution had subsided, Mao continued to wage war on the sage. The disgraced party bigwigs have been accused of trying to revive Confucius’ ideas. After Maos’ death in 1976, the party slowly began to make peace with Confucius. It was in part a way out of Mao’s doctrinal era. In 1984, with Deng Xiaoping as the head of the country, a ceremony in Qufu to honor Confucius’ birthday began. Under Hu Jintao, president from 2003 to 2013, the philosopher benefited from a new rehabilitation. In 2004, China opened its first Confucius Institute in South Korea (where Confucianism has recently become a political punch bag). Today there are around 550 such centers, often attached to foreign universities, dedicated to promoting traditional Chinese culture, from language to cuisine. (Western hawks accuse them of being propaganda factories and spy factories.) But it was Xi Jinping who found Confucian principles most useful. After 72 years of rule, the Communist Party of today is no longer the engine of the revolution, but of the maintenance of power. Preaching the virtues of a harmonious society and respect for authority now suits him very well. And since Mr. Xi makes Chinese political culture an alternative to Western democracy, anchoring his ideology in a two-millennia-old tradition is a practical way to give it legitimacy, especially as it is, unlike Marxism. , a local philosophy. Indeed, Xi calls Confucianism a cultural breeding ground that nourishes the Chinese people. It is telling that today the all-powerful ruler of China is accustomed to invoking the thought of a 2,500-year-old philosopher as well as that of Mao.

