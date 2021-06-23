Politics
Boris Johnson seeks euro glory in latest ego campaign – Byline Times
Prime Minister again uses politics to furnish his own vanity, says Gary Gowers
As the European Championship nears its knockout stage, a political and sporting storm brews over the venue of subsequent rounds with the Prime Minister once again at the height of the drama.
Wembley is set to host the Euro semi-finals and final, but doubts have been raised as to its suitability, especially for the final, given an alarming increase in cases of COVID-19 from the Delta variant in the UK. United.
The Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant, is now responsible for 99% of positive coronavirus cases in the UK, posing a threat to those who have not yet been doubly vaccinated.
The political forces which prevented Boris Johnson from blocking the migration of the variant have been widely reported, namely that he hated putting India on the red list when Pakistan and Bangladesh had already been on it for two weeks because he wanted the opportunity to travel to India to personally publicize a new post-Brexit trade deal.
But that move has now proven to be costly both in terms of the country’s roadmap out of lockdown and Wembley’s ability to host the Euro finals.
However, UEFA’s main concern is not with ordinary punters, but with the 2,500 officials and sponsors who would be forced into quarantine under the UK’s current COVID-19 protocols. The prospect of being denied a photoshoot and a chance to play the affable buffoon was uncomfortable with the Prime Minister, and so reports suggest that Johnson gave in to UEFA’s demands and allowed thousands of VIPs to enter the country without quarantine.
All of this is playing out with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn and Italian leader Mario Draghi waiting to pounce, the former in particular seeking to take the opportunity like Johnson to strengthen his own position in his national “culture war”.
Our young English playersuse their privilegeto make the difference
Indeed, rumors emanating from UEFA suggest that Budapest is one of the other cities considered as a possible alternative, the same Budapest which hosted last Tuesday the match between Hungary and Portugal, where the television cameras clearly showed a very large group of men in black shirts holding a homophobe in the air. banner.
Orbn would of course be delighted to host such a prestigious event and his let it go attitude towards COVID-19 protocols Two Hungary’s home games played in front of a full Puskas Arena would mean the final would be played in front of 67,000 people.
Considering Johnson’s desire to be loved and to be the bearer of nothing but good news, it looks like he has bowed down. In addition to VIP bypassing quarantine protocols, the government has announced plans to host 60,000 fans at Wembley for the semi-finals and the final.
The announcement came the day after the Italian Prime Minister also threw his nation’s hat into the ring, saying he wanted to convince UEFA to allow the final to be moved to his country. I will try to prevent the final from being held in a country where infections are increasing rapidly, was his take on the situation.
Johnson, of course, has been generally optimistic about all of this and wants to use this plan as additional leverage to spur a joint bid from local nations for the 2030 World Cup. Although he may not be Prime Minister in 2030, any reflected glory he can attain to be the originator of a successful offer will be a boost to his resume and ego.
Unfortunately, UEFA also did not cover itself in glory on the events of the Puskas Arena and were slow to condemn the actions of part of the crowd. In the end, it took the body five days to release a short statement. We are still waiting for a message of solidarity to LGBTQ people across Europe.
On the same topic, UEFA rejected a request by the mayor of Munich to light the city’s Allianz Arena in rainbow colors ahead of Germany’s game against Hungary on Wednesday, claiming to be a politically and religiously neutral organization.
Those who hoped for a Euro without politics have seen their hopes dashed. And, as usual, Boris Johnson’s diplomatic skills are being dismantled in front of the world.
Thank youto read this article
New to Signing time? Find out about us
Our main investigations include the Brexit bites, the Culture Empire and War, Russian interference, the coronavirus, cronyism and far-right radicalization. We’re also introducing new color voices in Our Lives Matter.
Support our journalists
To have an impact, our surveys need an audience.
But emails don’t pay our journalists, nor do billionaires or intrusive ads. We are funded by reader subscription fees:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]