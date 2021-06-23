Boris Johnson seeks euro glory in latest ego campaign – Byline Times

Prime Minister again uses politics to furnish his own vanity, says Gary Gowers

As the European Championship nears its knockout stage, a political and sporting storm brews over the venue of subsequent rounds with the Prime Minister once again at the height of the drama.

Wembley is set to host the Euro semi-finals and final, but doubts have been raised as to its suitability, especially for the final, given an alarming increase in cases of COVID-19 from the Delta variant in the UK. United.

The Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant, is now responsible for 99% of positive coronavirus cases in the UK, posing a threat to those who have not yet been doubly vaccinated.

The political forces which prevented Boris Johnson from blocking the migration of the variant have been widely reported, namely that he hated putting India on the red list when Pakistan and Bangladesh had already been on it for two weeks because he wanted the opportunity to travel to India to personally publicize a new post-Brexit trade deal.

But that move has now proven to be costly both in terms of the country’s roadmap out of lockdown and Wembley’s ability to host the Euro finals.

However, UEFA’s main concern is not with ordinary punters, but with the 2,500 officials and sponsors who would be forced into quarantine under the UK’s current COVID-19 protocols. The prospect of being denied a photoshoot and a chance to play the affable buffoon was uncomfortable with the Prime Minister, and so reports suggest that Johnson gave in to UEFA’s demands and allowed thousands of VIPs to enter the country without quarantine.

All of this is playing out with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn and Italian leader Mario Draghi waiting to pounce, the former in particular seeking to take the opportunity like Johnson to strengthen his own position in his national “culture war”.

Indeed, rumors emanating from UEFA suggest that Budapest is one of the other cities considered as a possible alternative, the same Budapest which hosted last Tuesday the match between Hungary and Portugal, where the television cameras clearly showed a very large group of men in black shirts holding a homophobe in the air. banner.

Orbn would of course be delighted to host such a prestigious event and his let it go attitude towards COVID-19 protocols Two Hungary’s home games played in front of a full Puskas Arena would mean the final would be played in front of 67,000 people.

Considering Johnson’s desire to be loved and to be the bearer of nothing but good news, it looks like he has bowed down. In addition to VIP bypassing quarantine protocols, the government has announced plans to host 60,000 fans at Wembley for the semi-finals and the final.

The announcement came the day after the Italian Prime Minister also threw his nation’s hat into the ring, saying he wanted to convince UEFA to allow the final to be moved to his country. I will try to prevent the final from being held in a country where infections are increasing rapidly, was his take on the situation.

Johnson, of course, has been generally optimistic about all of this and wants to use this plan as additional leverage to spur a joint bid from local nations for the 2030 World Cup. Although he may not be Prime Minister in 2030, any reflected glory he can attain to be the originator of a successful offer will be a boost to his resume and ego.

Unfortunately, UEFA also did not cover itself in glory on the events of the Puskas Arena and were slow to condemn the actions of part of the crowd. In the end, it took the body five days to release a short statement. We are still waiting for a message of solidarity to LGBTQ people across Europe.

On the same topic, UEFA rejected a request by the mayor of Munich to light the city’s Allianz Arena in rainbow colors ahead of Germany’s game against Hungary on Wednesday, claiming to be a politically and religiously neutral organization.

Those who hoped for a Euro without politics have seen their hopes dashed. And, as usual, Boris Johnson’s diplomatic skills are being dismantled in front of the world.