MSME body AICA calls for immediate intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Here’s why





An umbrella organization for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises AICA on Wednesday called for immediate intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the rise in the prices of raw materials such as steel, iron ore, aluminum, copper, plastics and paper. No less than 170 industry associations have joined together to form the All India Council of Association of MPMEs (AICA) to address issues in the sector hit hard by the pandemic. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: In a statement to the Prime Minister, the IAIS said the sector faces enormous challenges due to the erosion of working capital due to the huge increase in the prices of raw materials like steel, iron ore, aluminum, copper, plastics, PVC, paper and chemicals. “We understand that this volatile situation is temporary in nature. However, it can cause permanent damage to the MSME sector. Despite a drop in demand due to containment, prices are on the rise, especially steel, cast iron and other raw materials, too, “he said. He claimed that manufacturers of steel and other basic materials are reporting profits 10 to 20 times higher as all MSMEs are on the verge of extinction. The association suggested eight points for overcoming the crisis and includes protection against price escalation for a certain period; public sector companies should be instructed to accept cancellation of MSME orders without penalty / blacklist; a formula should be derived for the price escalation; and a quota for MSMEs at a concessional price. He said the government should allow the import of all steel materials on the basis of cost and quality requirements at zero import duty and no anti-dumping; and ban the export of iron ore and steel products. It also recommended that MSMEs, government contracted and PSU suppliers, be allowed to revise their price with a new quote and that for all government supplies and PSUs finalized, they be allowed to invoke the escalation clause and redo. a quote. “If MSMEs are crippled and suffocated in this way, due to skyrocketing commodity prices, it will only discourage entrepreneurship, ultimately leading to the failure of Atma Nirbhar’s government goal. Bharath. “We therefore urge the government to take concrete measures to control the prices of raw materials,” he said. Key team members are Coimbatore District Small Industries Association Chairman MV Ramesh Babu, Arise Chairman Yogesh Pawar Chairman of Engineering Manufacturers Association of India from the South, KV Karthik, and the chairman of the Ludhiana Hand Tools Association, SC Ralhan. MSMEs account for 30 percent of India’s GDP, 45 percent of manufacturing output, 48 percent of total exports and employ over 11 million people. There are around 63.5 million MSMEs in the country.







