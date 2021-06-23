PSL 2021 final schedule: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: date, Dream11 prediction, India schedule, TV channel, live broadcast information





On the contrary, this is Sultan’s first PSL final and they’ll be eager to crown their first appearance with a title. This clash has the attributes of a thriller and join the fun with MyKhel Dream11 prediction, the ability to play 11, etc.

1. Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain, Wk), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available )), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (Wk), Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

2. Possibility to play 11

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (week), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Amad Butt, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz (captain), Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain. WK), Shoaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani.

3. Dream11 prediction

Hazratullah Zazai, Jonathan Wells, Mohammad Rizwan (week), Shan Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani.

4. TV Info

The 2021 PSL Final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Networks and the live broadcast on Sony LIV. The match starts at 9:30 p.m. IST.

5. Match prediction

This is a peer-to-peer fight, but Multan Sultans may have a slight advantage in the title clash.

