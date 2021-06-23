China secretly prepares for Communist Party centenary





BEIJING Chinese authorities closed Beijing’s central Tiananmen Square to the public, eight days before a large celebration scheduled to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party. The square, which normally attracts tourists from across the country, was barricaded on Wednesday and will remain closed until July 2. Rows of yellow seats and heavy machinery were visible in the open plaza which also houses the mausoleum of Mao Zedong, the founding leader of Communist China. The party will showcase the country’s rise from civil war and disastrous political campaigns in the early years of the Communist regime to the market reforms that created the world’s second-largest economy, with superpower status rivaled only by the United States. Old habits die hard, however, and arrangements for the July 1 anniversary remain shrouded in secrecy. Around Tiananmen Square, the former Forbidden City palace complex and other scenic spots are also closed. Overflights of Air Force squadrons suggest an aerial review is being planned, but authorities have yet to release details. A d Around Beijing and across the country, signs were erected and commemorative activities were organized, accompanied by the deployment of additional police and paramilitary forces. The ruling party was established in secret in 1921, following the collapse of the Qing dynasty in 1912. It held its first session at a girls’ school in Shanghai, then moved on a boat on the lake to escape the agents of the local warlord. The party built its reputation on resistance, first from the nationalists of Chiang Kai-sheks, then from the Japanese invaders, and culminated with its seizure of power in 1949. Chiang fled to Taiwan, which has since evolved into a democracy that Beijing threatens to annex by force, while the military wing of the Communists asserted control of Tibet and other peripheral areas. Maos’ death in 1976 gradually ended the orthodox Marxist economy, even though the party retained its authoritarian Marxist-Leninist government structure. A d After resisting the collapse of communism in the Soviet bloc and the 1989 pro-democracy movement it crushed with tanks and troops, the party resisted by generating economic growth while stifling dissent. “For 100 years our party has always adhered to Marxism,” Zhang Shiyi, deputy director of the party’s Institute of History and Literature, told foreign reporters on Wednesday. The Soviet Union in Gorbachev’s day advocated democratic socialism and practiced pluralism … and therefore it failed. Since the rise of party leader Xi Jinping in 2012, China has become more and more assertive on its territorial claims in the South China Sea and in its desire to develop internationally thanks to the initiative “the Belt and Road “, which has built ports, power plants, train lines and other infrastructure abroad. Highlighting China’s technological rise, Xi held talks with three astronauts aboard the country’s new space station on Wednesday, hailing their mission as a pioneering contribution to humankind’s peaceful use of space. . A d Beyond the anniversary of the holiday, Xi has already set new goals for China to reclaim what it sees as its former role as the cultural, economic and political center of power in East Asia. The Xinhua News Agency and other state media pointed out congratulations to Xi from both home and abroad. Under Xi’s leadership, the party will embark on a new and magnificent journey over the next century, ”Xinhua said. ___ The story corrects the spelling of the name of Zhang Shiyi, deputy director of the Party History and Literature Institute.

