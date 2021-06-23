Will Turkey train Qatari fighter pilots?





A technical agreement obtained by the Nordic Monitor monitoring site reveals that Turkey intends to train Qatari fighter pilots. Turkey is preparing to train Qatari fighter pilots and will allow the temporary deployment of up to 36 Qatari military planes and 250 people, according to a statement.documentobtained by the Nordic Monitor watch and news site. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan transmitted a technical agreement,signed by Turkey and Qatar, to parliament for approval, according to the report. A justification was attached to the document, explaining that the agreement was intended to contribute to the training and experience of Qatari fighter pilots within the framework of friendly relations and cooperation between Turkey and Qatar. The agreement also underlines that at Turkey’s request, Qatari planes will be able to transport Turkish ammunition, personnel and humanitarian aid inside and outside Turkey. The term of the agreement is five years and will be automatically extended for periods of one year, unless one of the parties requests a withdrawal from the agreement. However, the Nordic Monitor reported that some problems could arise in the implementation of the new agreement. If Qatari pilots receive training on US-made F-16 fighter jets, clearance must be obtained from the United States. Read more: Qatar announces $ 500 million aid to Palestine Likewise, the Qatar Air Force may also need permission from France for Turkish pilots to fly on French-made fighter jets. According to the agreement, a Turkish pilot must be present on the plane. Pakistan offers military training to Qatar Referring to Qatar as a confident and trustworthy friend of Pakistan, Defense Production Minister Zobaida Jalal said on Wednesday that the country’s military institutions are open to the Qatari armed forces to have a maximum training facilities. In a meeting with Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad, Jalal said Pakistan and Qatar should work closely to further expand bilateral cooperation beyond the economic realm to defense, military exercises, personnel training and joint ventures. On the other hand, the Qatari Ambassador reassured his government’s commitment to fully cooperate with Pakistan and its people to further expand bilateral relations between the two countries. Earlier in January, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also met with senior Qatari leaders, including Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, during which issues of mutual interest, Defense and security cooperation were discussed, according to a statement from the military media branch had said. Read more: Qureshi meets Qatari FM: their role in the Afghan peace process continues The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Qatar during his two-day official visit. During the visit, SFOC witnessed a parade of blackouts at the Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College. SFOC appreciated the institution’s high standards and its efforts to prepare young cadets for the challenges of the future battlefield.

