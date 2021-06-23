PTI leaders defend Khan after controversial rape remarks – Pakistan





Leaders from the ruling Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party stood up for Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday after he faced backlash on social media over controversial rape comments in an interview with HBO Axios.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari, and MP Kanwal Shauzab held a press conference on Tuesday to explain the Prime Minister’s remarks where he allegedly linked the way including a woman dresses the alarming situation of sexual violence against women and children.

Maleeka Bokhari said the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan has been working on legislation to protect women and take strong action to tackle sexual abuse.

“We are strong women and we have been strengthened by our leader Imran Khan,” said Bokhari.

She then shared on Twitter that “for the first time 100 million rupees has been allocated in a budget for the implementation of the anti-rape law”.

Source: Twitter / Bokhari

Addressing the conference, Zartaj Gul said the PTI government believes in empowering women and the prime minister has taken many steps to ensure women have decent representation. PTI mobilized women for the first time in Pakistan.

A woman like me became an MP from a tribal area thanks to PTI’s women-centered policies, she said, adding that the prime minister was a “symbol of women’s empowerment.”

“We are proud of the freedom that religion has given us,” said Gul, adding that empowering women is not possible without law enforcement.

Source: Twitter

The press conference came after Khan again received a reaction online for his remarks about the sexual violence. Responding to a question from Jonathan Swan of Axios for HBO about the correlation between rape and women’s clothing, Khan said it makes good sense that if a woman wears very little clothing it will have an impact on men unless they are. robots.

The Prime Minister further clarified that “the concept of purdah is: avoid temptation in society. He said: We do not have discos here, we do not have night clubs. So it is a completely different society, a way of life here, so if you increase temptation in society to a certain point, and all these young people have nowhere to go, it has consequences in society.

Pakistani activists did not like Khan’s remarks, who took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Well-known lawyer who also co-hosts her YouTube show titled Aurat Card Reema Omer tweeted,

This is the interview Earlier, PTI spokespersons argued that the prime minister never attributed women’s dress to sexual violence, but generally spoke of pardah for both men and women. on him.

Source: Twitter

