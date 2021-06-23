Modi from India to meet with Kashmiri politicians to kick off political process





By Sarwar Kashani and Shah Abbas Srinagar, India, June 23 (EFE) .- Pro-Indian politicians will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Kashmir’s autonomy status when they meet with him on Thursday to kick off the political process for the first time since the government stripped the region of its special status. But experts are skeptical that the Hindu nationalist leader will agree to overturn the controversial August 5, 2019 decision that also led to the uprooting of statehood and the bifurcation of what was once India’s only state. predominantly Muslim in conflict with Pakistan. There is speculation that Modi could offer state restoration in Kashmir when he meets politicians in the region battling decades of armed anti-Indian rebellion. Politicians who have met with the prime minister include those who have been jailed, as well as thousands of rights activists, traders and ordinary citizens, following the controversial 2019 decision which also exacerbated Indo-Pakistani tensions. “We hope to keep our agenda before Modi,” former chief minister Farooq Abdullah told reporters on Tuesday. He spoke to reporters after meeting with his alliance partners to discuss the possible outcomes of the meeting. Abdullah was among the pro-Indian politicians Modi had arrested along with other former chief ministers, including his son Omar and Mehbooba Mufti. Mufti said restoring the state would not be favorable to Kashmir. “Statehood is the commitment made to citizens in parliament. We are asking for the reinstatement of the special status which was taken from us in 2019, ”Mufti told EFE. Abdullah and Mufti are also demanding the repeal of controversial laws made and executed by bureaucrats allegedly to change Kashmir’s Muslim demographics. “We demand and strongly insist on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir before August 2019,” Mufti said. Despite the resumption of political activities after a hiatus of almost two years, people remain skeptical about the desired outcome of Modi’s meeting as anti-Indian politicians continue to languish in prisons. “How can a meeting solve the long-standing Kashmir problem when most of the resistance leaders and activists are in prison,” Iqbal, a dried fruit vendor in Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir, told EFE. Cashmere. The small shopkeeper gave only his middle name, fearing retaliation from the government for speaking to the media as police allegedly harassed and arrested people for expressing dissent. “The Kashmir dispute involves three parties (India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir) and any resolution must satisfy all three,” Iqbal said. Many also believe that Modi could propose elections to the powerless assembly for democratic coverage of his controversial Kashmir policies, as power remains with its unelected representative called the lieutenant governor. Shawkat Parray, a university professor, told EFE he “could not expect” anything other than elections from the rigid Indian government. He said India had been doing it “since she sent her troops to the region in 1947”. External factors also came into play in the context of widely reported indirect talks between India and Pakistan allegedly negotiated by the United Arab Emirates.

