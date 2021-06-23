Boris Johnson denounces Amazon for “bizarre” information about destruction of unsold items





An investigation found that millions of items in Amazon’s warehouse are destroyed each year, some of which are believed to be new and unused. Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 To cancel Play now

Boris Johnson has slammed Amazon over allegations of a bizarre and unacceptable practice of destroying unsold items that may have been donated to charity. An investigation by ITV News yesterday found that millions of items in Amazon’s warehouse are destroyed each year, some of which are believed to be new and unused. A leaked document in the Dunfermline warehouse suggested that as many as 124,000 items had been marked as destroyed in just one week. Asked for questions from the Prime Ministers, Labor MP Julie Elliott criticized the appalling practice, then accusing the web giant of not paying its fair share of tax and of treating staff badly. She said the computers scrapped by Amazon could have been used to help children learn during the pandemic.















Picture: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)





In response, Mr Johnson said he was shocked and astonished to hear about the practice. The practice is bizarre and unacceptable, ”he said, urging Amazon to rectify the practice as soon as possible. Yesterday, No10 said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Amazon about the ITV investigation. The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “We are looking at the regulations to see how we can increase reuse and recycling for things like electrical products.”







The company told ITV: We are working towards a goal of zero product disposal and our priority is to resell, donate to charities or recycle unsold products. No items are sent to UK landfill. As a last resort we will send items to Energy Harvesting, but we are working hard to reduce the number of times this happens to zero.







