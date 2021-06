RSF calls on the UN to take immediate action on the freezing of the assets of Hong Kong media Apple Dailys and the arrest of senior officials

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) sent an urgent appeal on 22 June 2021 to Irene Khan, United Nations special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression, asking him to to take all necessary measures with the Chinese authorities and the Hong Kong government to put an end to attacks on press freedom in the region so that the media and journalists can exercise their activities freely. The appeal follows Thursday’s raid at Hong Kong media headquarters Apple Daily by police, arrests of five senior executives and freezing of media assets. The international community should put more pressure on the Chinese regime and the Hong Kong government to stop these totally unwarranted attacks on the media, says Cdric Alviani, head of the East Asia office of Reporters Without Borders (RSF). We must not allow Beijing to silence one of the last independent and flagship voices of press freedom in Hong Kong. On June 17, 2021, around 500 police raided the headquarters of Hong Kong Independent Media, Apple Daily, forcing reporters out of the newsroom, grabbing their computers, phones and other devices. On the same day, five executive staff were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, ‘a felony punishable by life imprisonment under the National Security Act imposed l last year by the Chinese regime. The Hong Kong government also ordered the company’s assets to be frozen while Next Digital, its parent company, announced the suspension of the trading of the shares. Apple Daily founder and winner of the RSF Press Freedom Prize 2020, Jimmy lai, detained since December 2020, was recently sentenced to a total of 20 months in prison for participating in three unauthorized pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 and is also facing six other proceedings, including two heads of government. charges for which he risks life imprisonment. On May 28, RSF lodged a new urgent appeal asking the UN to take all necessary measures to secure the immediate release of Jimmy Lais. Hong Kong, once a bastion of press freedom, fell from 18th place in 2002 to 80th in the RSF World Press Freedom Index 2021. The People’s Republic of China, for its part, is stagnant at 177th place on 180.

