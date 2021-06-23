The hopes of the peace conference in Libya and General Haftar

(MENAFN – Asia Times) International powers and the Libyan interim government are meeting in Berlin on Wednesday, with the aim of taking the country’s flourishing peace process to a new stage.

Yet as ministers and UN envoys sit in the German capital, on the ground in Libya, some major challenges remain for this process.

In recent days, forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, who commands the east-based Libyan National Army (LNA), have surrounded key oil and gas fields in southern Libya, sealing the neighboring Algerian border.

Meanwhile, little progress has been made in unifying the country’s political institutions, as rival militias and foreign fighters continue to control much of the country.

Removing the latter is one of the key objectives of the Berlin conference.

Turkish troops and pro-Turkish Syrian mercenaries support the Tripoli-based and internationally recognized National Accord Government (GNA), while Russia and UAE-backed mercenaries form the core of Haftar’s LNA.

Yet, “without looking further into how to sequence the withdrawal of foreign fighters,” says Anas El Gomati, director of the Sadeq Institute, a think tank on public policies in Libya, ” there is absolutely no way to avoid another conflict. ”

Indeed, the concern for many is that if the conference fails to establish a clear and binding roadmap for the next steps, including preparations for national elections, scheduled for December, much current progress could be lost.

“Unless the whole process continues to move forward,” Claudia Gazzini, senior analyst for Libya at the International Crisis Group, “there is a real risk of further escalation.

Fighters from the Libyan Government of National Accord, or GNA, stand guard on June 20, 2021, in the town of Buwairat al-Hassoun during a ceremony marking the reopening of a 300-kilometer road between the towns of Misrata and Sirte. Photo: AFP / Mahmud Turkia

Berlin 1 to Berlin 2

Wednesday’s conference marks the second time that the German capital has hosted international efforts on Libya.

The first time was in January 2020, when the LNA and GNA were engaged in fierce fighting.

It started in April 2019, with an LNA offensive against the GNA capital, Tripoli.

Worryingly, in light of Haftar’s recent actions in the oil fields of southern Libya, this offensive began on the eve of another UN-sponsored peace conference in Ghadames in the northwest. from Libya.

In January 2020, however, Turkish forces officially intervened to support the GNA, helping to push Haftar’s forces back from Tripoli to the Mediterranean coastal city of Sirte.

A difficult stalemate followed, until a new UN and US effort led to a ceasefire in October 2020.

In February-March 2021, a new interim government was put in place, headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. This was successful in gaining support from the GNA and the east-based administration that supports the LNA.

The interim government also has the support of a range of international powers, including two major regional ones.

“Turkey and Egypt now want a political solution,” says Gazzini.

Cairo had previously backed Haftar, seeing his LNA as the best protection against radical Islamists crossing Egypt’s long border with Libya.

Turkey, meanwhile, “has no strategic interest in keeping fighters in Libya,” El Gomati said. ” Rather, it has a strategic interest in maintaining its maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean. ”

Turkey’s sending military assistance to the GNA was accompanied by an agreement by the Tripoli government to recognize Turkish maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, over which Ankara is engaged in a long dispute with Greece and Cyprus. .

“Both countries realized that they had a lot more to gain by coming back to the conference table,” says Gazzini.

Another regional power with an interest is France.

Paris has long denied supporting Haftar and the ANL, yet it is engaged in an increasingly intense rivalry with Turkey in North Africa and the Mediterranean.

French President Emmanuel Macron, however, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 14, Macron then announcing that they had agreed to “work together to withdraw foreign fighters and mercenaries.”

President Emmanuel Macron, left, greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels, June 14, 2021. Photo: AFP / Murat Cetinmuhurd / Agence Anadolu

Two at Tango

Yet while most foreign powers now appear intent on pulling out of Libya, a question mark remains over a key international player, Russia.

“Russia might have more to gain from a continuation of the current situation, as this gives it a foothold in North Africa,” Gazzini adds.

While Moscow officially denies any presence in the country, the main source of LNA mercenaries is the Russian group Wagner, a private company.

The identity of the group’s payer is murky, but in November 2020 the US Department of Defense reported that it could be the United Arab Emirates, a claim strongly denied by Abu Dhabi.

” That complicates things further, ” El Gomati says, ” like you want Wagner to step down, who are you talking to? Putin or [Emirati ruler] Mohammed bin Zayed, who both deny their presence in Libya anyway? ”

Meanwhile, continued international support could encourage Haftar to repeat the military measures he took ahead of the ill-fated Ghadames peace conference in 2019.

“His latest decision is both alarming and familiar,” Alia Brahimi, Libya expert and non-resident senior researcher at the Atlantic Council, told Asia Times.

Moving a convoy of around 300 vehicles to the south of the country on June 17, Haftar’s LNA is now in position around the country’s main oil and gas fields.

They also closed the Asin border post with Algeria.

“This move in the south is actually meant to remind Haftar that he will not enter this good night smoothly,” Brahimi said. “He is telegraphing that he will not be excluded from any future settlement in Libya.”

This photo from Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar’s Facebook page on June 1, 2021, shows Haftar, right, at his headquarters in Benghazi meeting with Jan Kubis, the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. Photo: AFP / ANL War Information Division

Power to vote

Yet, as part of the UN-sponsored peace process since the first Berlin conference, Haftar and the ANL should be merged with other armed forces, including those of the multi-faction GNA, and placed under civilian control. .

This civilian control is also expected to be an elected government, with a vote slated for December.

“Elections are currently the only official game in town,” adds Brahimi, with many Libyans supporting the vote and wanting to run for office after years of chaos.

Still, “everyone knows there is a myriad of issues with this,” adds Brahimi.

In particular, “ there is no consensus on the form the elections will take, ” says Gazzini, as time is also quickly running out for the establishment of a legitimate and recognized constitutional framework for the new elected government. .

“Discussions on this have stalled,” Gazzini said.

For the delegates meeting in Berlin, therefore, there remain major challenges to be met. It’s not just around the conference table either.

Indeed, as Haftar’s troops move, “the equation on the ground may change during the conference session,” says Brahimi.

The UN has already experienced this with Libya and many will pray that it does not end up reliving it.

