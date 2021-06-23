Connect with us

Sisodia denounces Prime Minister Modi over home rationing program and accuses him of fighting

2 mins ago

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a press conference in New Delhi on June 21, 2021 | Twitter / @ msisodia
New Delhi: The Center rejected the Delhi government’s proposed door-to-door ration delivery program with a “funny apology,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Sisodia, however, claimed that the Delhi government never sent a proposal regarding the project to the Center.

Speaking to an online briefing, the Deputy Chief Minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “fighting with states”.

Sisodia said the Delhi government received a letter from the Center on Tuesday stating that the proposal for a household ration delivery program for the poor had been rejected.

The Center, he said, cited a “funny apology” for its decision.

He asked how the ration will be delivered to beneficiaries who live in narrow alleys and multi-story buildings and what will happen if the ration delivery vans break down, he said.

Sisodia claimed that the Delhi government had not sent any proposal on the program to the Center for approval.

“What proposal did they reject when none was sent to them?” ” He asked.

Deputy CM said: “The distribution of rations under the public distribution system is the responsibility of the state.

“If people can have pizza, clothes and other consumables delivered to their homes, why can’t the ration be delivered to their door? ” He asked.

Citing the Center’s clash with the governments of West Bengal and Maharashtra, Sisodia said, “I want to ask the Prime Minister why he is still in the mood for a quarrel. The country has never seen such a belligerent prime minister in the past 75 years.

The Delhi government planned to launch the home ration delivery program in June.

The launch was halted after the lieutenant governor returned the dossier on the project, saying it could not be implemented, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.

According to the Delhi government, if implemented, the program would benefit 72 lakh ration card holders in the city.

