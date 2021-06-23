Biden targets high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping with Putin summit in rear view





White House officials have said the two could meet in the coming months, possibly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome in late October, in which the two are expected to attend. They also left open the possibility of a separate meeting, if China agrees, or just another phone call.

“It’s now just a matter of when and how,” Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week of an engagement between the US and Chinese leaders.

China has already taken an interest in Biden’s approach. Since Biden met Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Russia has briefed China on what happened in the talks. When the Russian ambassador to the United States returned to Washington this week as part of an agreement reached at the Presidents’ Meeting, one of his first stops was to debrief his Chinese counterpart on the Biden summit. Putin.

With the Putin summit now in the rear view mirror, White House aides said work on arranging a meeting with Xi will intensify. The meeting with Putin provided an opportunity to directly address a range of short-term issues in a relationship officials believed to have become dangerously toxic. But it served a double and important purpose: It put in place a series of mechanisms to deal with these staff-level issues over several months, which officials see as an opportunity to clear the ground for the problem more than anything else. Another problem has singularly animated Biden’s approach to the presidency since taking office, one official said: China.

If it does materialize – and questions remain about China’s willingness to come together – a Biden-Xi summit could help set the course for what will be the most important foreign policy issue for the presidency. Biden. Biden, along with his aides, believe Xi’s accelerated efforts to consolidate power in China make a face-to-face meeting imperative. “We increasingly believe that part of what President Xi has done is take steps to place him as the central figure in the leadership in China who makes almost all the decisions,” said Kurt Campbell, the Biden’s senior adviser on Asia-Pacific issues, in an appearance at the Washington Center think tank for new American security earlier this month. “I think it’s clear to say that there is a smaller and smaller group of people working with President Xi on this decision-making and it’s always a question of whether you are able to ‘make the contributions President Xi receives as China calibrates the best approach to world politics,’ Campbell said. A bad start Already, talks between China and the Biden administration have got off to a controversial start. A first meeting between officials in Alaska turned into unspoken statements that only illustrated the deep level of mistrust that exists between the world’s two largest economies. Some US officials have also questioned the influence of Chinese diplomats who were sent to Anchorage for the meeting, seeing them well outside Xi’s inner circle. Since then, relations have not improved significantly. New questions about the origins of the novel coronavirus and China’s reluctance to allow a full investigation into the origin of the pandemic have only exacerbated matters. Yet Biden remains convinced of the power of personal relationships to help guide international relations. And like with Putin, he believes talking face to face can help stabilize a relationship in ways that the phone can’t. “There is no substitute, as those of you who have covered me for a while know, for a face-to-face dialogue between leaders. None,” Biden said in Geneva. In some ways, officials say Biden’s goals with Xi would be the same as his three-hour session with Putin in Switzerland: to break the ice, take stock of each other, and open lines of communication that can’t. be that forged. in person. US officials frequently cite the need for “safeguards” in relations with China, just as Biden has sought to establish with Putin the parameters of a more predictable relationship with Russia. Biden also adopted a similar strategy of rallying allies behind an approach to counter Chinese aggression, just as he consulted with Western allies prior to his meeting with Putin. U.S. officials are currently working to organize a face-to-face meeting of Quad leaders for the fall, a meeting that would bring the prime ministers of Japan, India and Australia to Washington for consultations ahead of a possible meeting with Xi. Existential issues Yet despite all the similarities to his approach with Putin, Biden considers the stakes much higher with Xi. While he has established firm lines with Putin on human rights and cyberwarfare, disputes with China exist on a larger scale. Trade, military aggression in Taiwan and accusations of genocide against Uyghur Muslims have put the two countries at odds. While Biden sees Russia as a persistent threat to U.S. stability, he sees China as a far more existential problem, according to his aides. Biden’s top advisers carefully calibrated their language – pointing out that China is a central strategic competitor and pushing back comparisons to a new Cold War. This is not a trivial matter – rallying some allies with existing economic ties to the country depends in large part on not amplifying the rhetoric. But it is clear, especially when he speaks on the issue, that the “autocracy versus democracy” framework of his presidency makes China his main target. Since taking office, Biden has spoken to Xi only once by phone, in February. The conversation lasted two hours, and Biden at one point warned Xi that it was a mistake to predict the demise of the United States based on incidents like the Jan.6 insurgency attempt. In ways big and small, China has provided the backdrop for its administration, from the coronavirus pandemic and infrastructure negotiations to lingering questions about American democracy. The president argued that a solid economic recovery is the best way for the United States to maintain its strength abroad. “There are a number of dimensions in our approach to China that may not have China in the label,” a US official told CNN. National success, in the eyes of Biden and his team, is a crucial element in demonstrating the strength of an administration that seeks to reassert itself on the world stage – and to bring key Western allies with it. Even in Europe last week, China – not Russia – was the dominant talking point at the Group of 7 and NATO summits ahead of Biden’s meeting with Putin in Geneva. Even with the Russian president, it was on the agenda; Biden said ahead of the summit that Russia was “squeezed by China.” In the UK and Brussels, Biden urged European leaders at every stop to take a tougher line on Beijing’s human rights abuses, economic practices and military aggression. It met with some resistance from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and final declarations targeting China’s human rights violations were a cut below what the United States had hoped for. But he managed to put China on the agenda like never before. G7 leaders have raised concerns about forced labor in Western Xinjiang Province and Hong Kong autonomy. They also agreed to launch a global infrastructure program designed to counter the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, without detailing specific financial commitments. And they called for a new investigation into the origins of Covid after a first World Health Organization investigation faced a deadlock in China. A final NATO statement also made reference to China for the first time, and the defense alliance secretary general said the “balance of power” was shifting east. “China is getting closer to us. We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa, but we also see China investing heavily in our own critical infrastructure,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. “We must react together as an alliance.” U.S. officials recognize that this will be a long-term effort, one that senior administration officials will need to pressure in some cases and delicately balance in others, as Biden strives to keep allies with different actions aligned. But the first returns from his first trip abroad, especially given the president’s willingness, with the support of his national security team, to speak out on the issue in private meetings, were seen as a first. positive signal from administration officials. The response was harsh from Beijing, which alleged that the G7 statement “willfully defames China and arbitrarily interferes in China’s internal affairs.” “We are strongly unhappy and strongly opposed to the sinister intentions of a few countries like the United States,” said the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom. Despite the bluster, Biden arrives at a meeting with Xi with one advantage: he has spent more hours with him than with any other current world leader. He likes to remember the thousands of kilometers traveled together when they were both vice-presidents of their country. And he frequently quotes something he said to Xi at a dinner on the Tibetan Plateau: that America can be summed up by the word “possibilities.” Yet the two men are far from close. During last year’s campaign, Biden claimed Xi did not have “a Democratic bone in his body.” And in Europe last week, he sought to dispel the notion that he was personally close to the Chinese leader. “Let’s get it straight,” Biden said after his summit with Putin when a reporter asked him about his meeting with Xi. “We know each other well, we’re not old friends. It’s just business.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos