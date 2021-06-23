Shusha declaration between Turkey and Azerbaijan deepens Armenia’s isolation

The signing of the so-called Shusha Declaration between Turkey and Azerbaijan is expected to open a new chapter in an already friendly relationship between the two countries and pave the way for new Turkish influence in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The location of a meeting on June 15 between Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan was extremely important.

The city of Shusha in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region was the biggest prize captured by Azerbaijan in last year’s offensive against Armenian-backed forces who had controlled the city since 1994. was chosen not only for the meeting but for the signing of a new key declaration which essentially formalizes the already close military alliance between Turkey and Azerbaijan will not be lost on Armenia.

The Shusha Declaration, however, is more than a military agreement.

Today we have established a qualitatively new relationship, and all the provisions of this statement are a guarantee of our future cooperation, Aliyev told reporters. Erdogan meanwhile hailed a new era in relations between brotherly nations and pledged that he will soon sign many agreements that further strengthen the basis of our brotherhood.

Erdogan is the first foreign head of state to visit the areas of Nagorno-Karabakh recaptured by Azerbaijan in last year’s six-week war, which ended in November following a ceasefire negotiated by Russia.

Shusha, known as Shushi by Armenians, has for centuries been an ethnically mixed city and the site of much community violence over the past century. It has historical significance for Armenians and Azeris.

The capture of Shusha by the Azerbaijanis was the last major engagement of the war. Since then, Aliyev has made the city the centerpiece of his reconstruction efforts, declaring his intention to make Shusha a cultural center for Muslims and Turkish-speaking people. The Armenians accused Azerbaijan of actively erasing their cultural heritage from Shusha and other reclaimed areas.

Made in turkey

As part of the declaration, Turkey is preparing to open a consulate in Shusha – another symbolic step legitimizing Azerbaijani control of the city. Other clauses of the agreement include deepening military cooperation, for example by allowing the licensed production of Turkish-designed combat drones in Azerbaijan, and allowing Turkish public housing agency TOKI to build residences for Azeris returning to Nagorno-Karabakh.

It was also reported that the statement called for the construction of a Turkish military base inside Azerbaijan, which alarmed many, especially Russia.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has since called such rumors rumors.

The most significant development is probably the development of the Zangezur corridor. It is the name of a planned road and rail link connecting the Azeri enclave of Nakhichevan with the rest of Azerbaijan. Nakhichevan is a semi-autonomous region currently separated from Azerbaijan by Armenia. Shusha’s statement envisions establishing a rail link from the eastern Turkish city of Kars, via Nakhichevan, to the Azeri capital Baku on the Caspian Sea coast.

The opening of this corridor will connect Turkey with trade routes to Russia via Azerbaijan. The construction of the Kars-Nakhichevan Railway will give Turkey a much faster route to the Caspian Sea and allow it to more easily form economic ties and political influence with the Turkish-speaking Central Asian states.

Turkey already maintains substantial diplomatic relations with countries in the region.

All of this would represent Turkey’s intrusion into what has historically been Russia’s sphere of influence – perhaps paving the way for more confrontations between the two regional powers.

An increasingly isolated Armenia

Armenia’s official response to the statement was, predictably, negative, with some Armenian commentators seeing it as an additional threat posed by their historical enemies to Armenian sovereignty. In a statement, the Armenian Foreign Ministry called the statement an outright provocation against regional peace and security.

Although the Turkish-Azerbaijani declaration indicates in a separate point that the document is not directed against a third party, nevertheless all of its content is aimed at the Armenian people … it should be noted that the declaration is not based on the Charter of Nations United Nations or the principle of universality and security inseparable from the OSCE, but their approach to racial security, which is promoted as a principle of unification of the Turkish world, the statement said.

With Turkey and Azerbaijan taking further steps to bind their countries economically, diplomatically and militarily, Armenia certainly has cause for concern.

The Nagorno-Karabakh issue remains unresolved, and it is not excluded to expect a resumption of fighting in the near future, especially after the expiration of the mandate of the Russian peacekeeping missions.

Moreover, while Azerbaijan succeeds in forging closer ties with its neighbors, Armenia is still largely self-sufficient. Shusha’s statement could reinforce Armenia’s diplomatic isolation in the region and put it under increasing economic pressure as it continues to be excluded from emerging economic ties between its neighbors.

