Xi Jinping: China welcomes closer Belt and Road partnerships





China is willing to work with all parties to build a closer Belt and Road partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a written speech at the Asia-Pacific High-level Conference on “The Road” Cooperation. Belt and the Road “. Xi said the purpose of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposal is to inherit the spirit of the Silk Road, jointly build a platform of open cooperation and to give new impetus to the cooperation and development of all countries. According to Xi, China has signed cooperation agreements with a total of 140 countries under the BRI in eight years. Welcoming the pragmatic progress made, President Xi said all parties have actively improved connectivity in the areas of politics, infrastructure, trade, finance and people-to-people relations. He said that a partnership for multidimensional and composite connectivity has been established, which has opened up new prospects for common development. “In the face of the COVID-19 epidemic which took us all by surprise, we have supported and helped each other through the most difficult times and moved forward with the construction of the BRI, imparting confidence and strength to the international community and making an important contribution to global cooperation against the pandemic and economic recovery, ”Xi said. The Chinese president reiterated that the joint pursuit of the BRI should follow the principles of broad consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, pursue open, green and clean cooperation, as well as high-level cooperation to improve the lives of people. people and promote sustainable development. As China enters a new development phase, follows a new development philosophy and fosters a new development paradigm, Xi believes it will provide more market, investment and growth opportunities for its BRI partners. Expressing China’s willingness to build a closer BRI partnership, Xi called for adhering to the path of solidarity and cooperation, connectivity and common development, and jointly promoting community building. destiny for humanity.

