Channel 4 is the latest victim of Boris Johnson’s continuing culture war







Remember when Channel 4 hosted a leaders’ debate on the climate crisis during the 2019 election campaign? Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Jo Swinson and the rest of the party leaders all showed up to show some interest in this transcendent issue, with the exception of Boris Johnson, who, true to his habit, dodged the challenge. (as he did with Andrew Neils’ open offer of a BBC interview).

Instead, Channel 4 planted a large chunk of ice on the podium reserved for the Tory leader, where he melted during the show (they did the same for Nigel Farage, who also posted his take on subject and channel with a boycott). Symbolically, the ice was carved into a globe. Maybe it was meant to be like when Roy Hattersley pulled out of an episode of Do I have any news for you? and was replaced by a pot of lard but anyway the Tories were angry.

Then, in another ridiculous stunt, Michael Gove and a film crew attempted to derail the event, without success. The bosses of Channel 4 wanted to treat the leaders of all parties equally, and not accept MPs or substitutes, or fuss, but that did not suit the Tories. The Tories have cried foul, complained of bias towards Ofcom (which licensed Channel 4) and made vindictive rumors about the revised mandate and future of Channel 4.

And so it happened, without much surprise, that ministers push for the privatization of Channel 4. It is an exquisite act of torture as revenge, an act of spite sadistically performed by the Secretary of Culture, Oliver Dowden. Rather than just keep going, Dowden insists this is all done to protect and strengthen Channel 4 because it needs the money to make shows. Of course, the truth is that it has done reasonably well without such homologation funding in its almost 40-year history and commercial pressures could simply turn the channel into a lesser version of ITV. . In due course it would be redeemed and hollowed out. But all of this will take time.

Of course, the truth is that privatization and commercialization would destroy the philosophy and purpose of Channel 4, ironically set for it by a Conservative government. These are not values ​​that, in my opinion, recommend themselves to the Conservative Party of today, far from it: defending inaudible voices; innovate and take bold creative risks; inspire change in the way we conduct our lives and champion diversity across the UK.

Soon all of this will be thrown into the cultural bucket and another part of the media ecosystem will be wiped out for no good reason other than childish spite. Conservatives have long been suspicious of Channel 4 News and the channel’s documentary makers for the sole reason that they have defied authority and provided space for these different voices to be heard. The channel is unbiased, exactly the same as the BBC, ITV, and Skys News and the news shows are not biased towards anything other than the truth. It’s a myth, and dangerous, that too many people believe in, and it spawned the pitiful GB News.

Sadly, Channel 4 News is just one of the independent institutions the government seeks to neutralize. The BBC, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, the House of Lords, universities, charities such as the National Trust, regulators, decentralized governments and local authorities have all resisted Johnson’s excesses in recent years and all will now be made to pay the price.

Instead of a plural society with checks and balances on executive power, we have one where everyone is pushed to support the notion of democracy and conservative patriotism, forced to shake the flag and repeat a new anthem. on Strong Britain that Gavin Williamson has just found. Away from One Nation, Johnson fosters constant culture wars over yachts and statues to pit us against each other, and tears national cohesion apart in the process.