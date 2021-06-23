Enter the vanguard of the Chinese elite

T HE FIGHTS against covid-19 has been a propaganda boon for the Communist Party. China quickly crushed the disease and allowed its economy to return to near normal levels, although much of the rest of the world struggled to cope. State media sang. The advantages of the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership system and the shortcomings of the capitalist party system have been made clear, according to an article by the Party’s Discipline Enforcement Agency. Many Chinese, although initially critical of the official cover-up of the epidemic, seem to agree that the party has triumphed.

In the West, many wonder if China is not partly responsible for the pandemic, by not responding sooner to the first signs of a new coronavirus and keeping news of its secretor even while allowing the virus to spread. escape from a Wuhan laboratory. Chinese censors do not tolerate any such speculation. State media only report on the resolute party response, the results of which are clear. The country has recorded few cases for months and most of them were attributed to imported infections.

China’s efforts have not been just about mobilizing the obvious people like medical staff, community health workers, scientists, and the police. He also made extensive use of the party’s branch network to provide manpower and management expertise for a party-led operation on a scale rarely seen in the post-Mao era. In the first months, the perimeters of the villages were guarded by volunteers monitoring the temperature wearing red armbands. They received their orders from the members of the village festival committees who were busy around sporting festival pins. In cities, the myriad of party grids have proven to be crucial in controlling the movements of peoples.

Frontline workers who were not already party members rushed to join: some 440,000 at the end of June last year. However, less than 6% of these applicants were actually admitted. Because the party is very selective in terms of recruitment.

Indeed, it is one of the most difficult ruling parties in the world to join. And to keep liberals out of the closet and other unwanted people, Xi Jinping is making it even more so. In other countries, few traditional parties would refuse anyone willing to pay their membership fee. In the Chinese Communist Party, they can represent up to 2% of the income of the richest members. But party officials were wary of last year’s flood of nominations. They detected an opportunistic chance to get an expedited application by helping the party when needed. Fishing in troubled waters, they called it. They warned the party branches not to let their guard down. To qualify, officials insisted, candidates had to prove themselves in the most difficult roles in the fight against covid, let alone stand up to political scrutiny.

Xi began curbing recruitment soon after taking office in 2012. The following year, the number of new members fell to 2.4 million, the lowest in a decade. In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, it was closer to 2.3 million. Chinese officials fear that the party will gradually become a party for all, as Nikita Khrushchev declared the Soviet Communist Party in 1961. Such deviance, they say, was one of the reasons Soviet communism collapsed : he had lost his class character. A scholar quoted by Beijing Youth News, the organ of the Communist Youth League in the capital, said the Chinese party would be better with around 40 million members less than the 92 million today.

Not too many workers please

Yet the avowed importance of the origin of the class can be misleading. The party is always the most eager to recruit the educated elite. In 2000, only about a fifth of members had degrees in roughly the same proportion as those with less than primary school. Today, about half are graduates, helped by a sharp increase in university enrollments. Students represent around 30% of new entrants to the party. But many join in large part for reasons of self-interest. Membership is necessary to secure good jobs in public service and state industries, which offer greater security than private employment. The party therefore sets the bar higher, even for students. In 2019, 1.96 million were party members, about 300,000 fewer than a decade earlier. They represented perhaps 5% of total students, up from nearly 8% in 2009.

Considering the hurdles to overcome, it is striking how many still bother to apply: around 844,000 students managed to join in the fun in 2019. In addition to the practical advantages, there is also the cachet. It’s like an Oxford catering club, says Peter Mattis of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute ( ASPI ). You are in the secret, if you are there. It’s good for recruiting and for creating fear. It is also a guarantee of academic success: the party favors students with the best grades. In today’s holiday, good degrees matter a lot. While working as a provincial governor, Xi managed to get a P h re in Marxism (although doubts abound as to the quality of this diploma). Kjeld Erik Brodsgaard, a party expert at Copenhagen Business School, says the Central Committee is better trained than the Danish parliament.

The induction begins with a nomination letter that requires the approval of two party members. Next comes an interview with a party branch official. Then the branch examines whether to continue. If this is the case, the applicant becomes an entry activist in the party. This phase can last a few years, during which the candidate must submit reflection reports every three months, participate in political study sessions, volunteer, and meet with mentors from the branch who write assessments. Then there’s the background check, a process of investigating the political reliability of family and friends and reviewing school records. A Western candidate for government office involving official secrets would require less rigorous scrutiny.

If all goes well, then the candidate must take an oath in front of the party flag, promising to keep party secrets, to remain loyal and to be ready at all times to sacrifice everything for the party and the people. It means being prepared to do what Mr. Xi orders, without a doubt. The party is his machine.

