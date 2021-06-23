Africa: Turkey presents “new approaches” to diplomacy in latest speech to Africa and the world

Turkey presents what it calls “new approaches” to international relations as African leaders criticize rich countries for stockpiling vaccines.

At a two-day forum attended by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, Turkish officials blasted the world’s richest nations for “abandoning” the poor.

“While the burden of billions of people could only be lightened by solidarity, our African, Asian and Latin American brothers and sisters have been left to their fate,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a hearing at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum at the start of the conference on Friday.

“The pandemic has further widened the gap between the rich and the poor. The recurrence of social unrest in many countries, the revival of irregular migration routes and the increase in deaths in the Mediterranean are the most striking examples of this,” said the Turkish. added the leader, referring to the continued sinking of boats carrying migrants from Africa to the Mediterranean.

He spoke as leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta gathered at the NEST Convention and Exhibition Center in Antalya to attend this year’s Forum on “New Era, New Approaches”.

Around ten heads of government, dozens of foreign ministers and heads of key international organizations were among the participants.

Turkish officials took the opportunity to taunt the West for “vaccine nationalism” which the Turkish president said had been a mistake during the pandemic season that requires cooperation rather than competition.

The world’s rich have come under scrutiny for hoarding vaccines, with some purchasing up to 190% of their needs. And after a string of complaints, the EU and the US have both announced plans to distribute doses of vaccines to the poor. However, critics accused the latest move of being symbolic, because what the poorest countries needed was a transfer of technology to manufacture the doses locally.

Equity issue

Speaking at a panel discussion on a number of issues, President Kenyatta argued that the problem lies in a global system that has not been fair.

“We were … very active at the very beginning, involved, with companies that were developing vaccines by participating in clinical trials but unfortunately … when it came to accessing the very vaccines that would have given us protection, we are now at the bottom of the list, ”President Kenyatta said.

“This is something that really indicates that the kind of vaccine nationalism that saw the kind of bias you saw in terms of having critical vaccines where you have countries today then has 50 vaccines for every citizen. “said the Kenyan leader. the audience.

Kenya and most African countries were unable to access more vaccines, having received a first shipment as part of the Covax facility promoted by the World Health Organization.

At the forum, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admitted there had been “competition rather than cooperation” when the pandemic hit the world last year.

Turkey took the opportunity to promise to “share with humanity” its own vaccine, which is currently under review.

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuolu, the pandemic and other challenges, including terrorism, have made the world very “fluid and uncertain”.

“There is a constant shift in the balance of power. States are in a competition, even a struggle, in addition to cooperation. We hear the cries of an international system that is trying to survive in severe turbulence,” Çavuolu told the Forum.

“We apply entrepreneurial diplomacy that tries to solve problems all over the world, both at the leadership level and at the embassy level.”

Areas of intervention

In Africa, Turkey’s focus has seen it increase the number of its embassies from just 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2020, establishing links throughout the Horn of Africa, including Kenya and Somalia, where she built her biggest foreign mission on the continent.

“The economic and trade potential and the geopolitical weight of the rapidly developing continent in several areas have started to attract a large number of countries and investors to Africa in recent years,” said a policy statement posted on the ministry’s website. Turkish Foreign Affairs.

“Built on a historical basis, Turkey’s African policy is to establish political, humanitarian, economic and cultural relations at the bilateral, regional, continental and global levels.”

Erdogan has visited 28 African countries, including Kenya in 2016, starting in 2005, the date of his first visit to Africa. An observer member of the African Union, Turkey is also a member of the African Development Bank and has signed a “strategic partnership” agreement with the AU. Its trade with Africa increased from $ 5.4 billion in 2003 to $ 25.6 billion in 2019 with Africa.

But while appearing friendly, observers say Turkey is not gullible, which may inform its neutral stance on Somalia politics.

“They have long-term strategic planning. In 20 years, the situation will be different,” said Dr Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad, who analyzes political events in the Horn of Africa.

“They don’t want to do business with the current politicians (in Somalia) because they are fully aware that the current Somali political elite is a bunch of pseudo-leaders and has conflicts of loyalty,” he told Nation.