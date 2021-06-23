Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana: Government approves additional grain allocation until November 30 | Latest India News





The Center approved the allocation of additional food grains to beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) under the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY) until November 30, according to a press release published by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. In his speech to the nation on June 7, Prime Minister Modi announced that the program would be extended for five months, until Diwali. PM-GKAY was initially announced for a two-month period, May and June, with an estimated expenditure of 26,602 crores. “A supplement of 204 metric tons lakh (LMT) of food grains will be provided to approximately 80 crore beneficiaries of the NFSA with an estimated financial implication of up to 67,266 crore, ”the statement said, adding that this additional free food grain allocation will be in addition to the regular monthly food grain allocation. The wheat or rice allocation will be decided by the Food and Public Distribution Department, ANI news agency reported. The department may also decide to extend the distribution period under phases 3 and 4 of the device, given the adverse weather conditions and the coronavirus pandemic. Reacting to the decision, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said it was a “great relief” for the underprivileged. “We welcome the Cabinet decision to further extend Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana until November. Will provide free food to 800 million people – a great relief for the underprivileged in these difficult times,” he said. tweeted. Last year, the Center announced the program for all beneficiaries covered by the National Food Security Law for the period from April to November. By virtue of this, about 80 crore of people were given an additional 5 kg of food grains for a period of eight months.

