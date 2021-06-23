Boris Johnson on a roll, down

After BoJo Johnson hosted the G7 summit in Cornwall, where he was little more than a tour guide (in the words of Labor leader Keir Starmer), BoJo joined that part of the G7 circus that visited in Brussels for the NATO summit.

As with the G7, Joe Biden, seeking to reestablish alliances that had been undermined by Trump, was the center of attention, while BoJo was on the side show again.

BoJos’ visit to Brussels immediately culminated and immediately went downhill after his arrival.

It was said on social media that BoJo appeared to have come to Brussels directly after sleeping on Cornish beach, crashing into the sand by a bonfire after a beach party with super abundant libations.

the Washington post reported that at the end of the G7 summit, participants after dinner relaxed around bonfires on the beach as they were served hot buttered rum, toasted marshmallows and baked brie, and serenaded with sea shanties.

During the press conference on his arrival in Brussels, the disheveled BoJo could barely put together a sentence. Once again, comparisons have been made with another Boris – the drunkard Yeltsin who ruled Russia for a few years after the collapse of the Soviet Union before resigning in 1999, when his increasingly erratic ways. resulted in a subsequent electoral defeat.

The not-quite-tacit goal of the Western alliance is for the EU and NATO to fit together perfectly, so that NATO (or its replacement) becomes de facto the military wing of the EU. Having left the EU, the UK was never going to have a say in NATO’s future development, even while remaining a member of the military alliance.

At home, BoJo wasn’t facing any good news either.

The Liberal Democrats won a stunning victory in the leafy seat of Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire, winning one of the safest Tory constituencies in a by-election. The election was called after the death of the local MP who represented the constituency since 1992 and held it in 2019 with a majority of 16,223.

The Liberal Democrats won 21,517 votes, the Conservatives 13,489 votes, the Greens 1,480 votes and the humiliating Labor 622. The Liberal Democrats had a majority of 8,028 votes.

The result of the shock is attributed to upcoming planning reforms favorable to conservative developers. The Conservatives have been in the pockets of real estate developers for years, and voters in affluent counties are known to be NIMBY. A good way to destroy the ‘value’ of your 2 min / $ 2.8 million home is to have a developer donate to the Conservatives have put in place a knockout ‘development’ of housing. room in a field adjacent to your property. The tactical vote increased the desertion of traditional conservative supporters.

Worried senior conservatives are now calling on BoJo to drop his planning reform proposals.

Former Speaker of the House of Commons and Tory MP John Bercow has defected from Labor with a scathing attack on BoJo. He said BoJo’s conservatives were “reactionary, populist, nationalist and at times even xenophobic”. The government “must be replaced,” Bercow continued, adding that BoJo is someone with only nodding knowledge of the truth in a leap year.

The president is required to be politically impartial, so when he was elected in 2009, Bercow had to resign from the Conservative Party. He had been a Conservative MP for 12 years.

Bercow, who resigned as president in October 2019, made procedural decisions on the Brexit process during his tenure as president, which were a constant irritant to pro-Brexit Tories. He gave unprecedented powers to backbench MPs to hold ministers to account as they tried to push Brexit decisions through Parliament. He also had several clashes with the Tories, and in 2015 he survived an attempt by Tory whips to oust him just before the election.

Government sources have rejected Bercow’s decision to defect from Labor because choosing someone who has always been strongly anti-Brexit, a source said, “shows Labor is still Remain’s party” .

Dominic Cummings, former chief of staff of BoJos, had testified before a parliamentary committee in which he had castigated his former boss for his management of the Covid pandemic. During the hearings, Cummings said he would produce textual evidence to back up his claims about BoJo and the Tory Cabinet.

Last week, Cummings released his evidence, a batch of shared photos of his WhatsApp conversations with the Prime Minister and documents from national security meetings, which confirmed his testimony before the parliamentary committee, and what the informed public knows. since a long time.

BoJo has chaired cabinet meetings on key issues where he told rambling stories and jokes, “and that” as soon as things get “a little embarrassing” [Boris Johnson] does the whole shtick “take it offline” before yelling “forward to victory”, giving a thumbs-up and pulling it out of the room before anyone can disagree “.

In parliamentary hearings, Cummings had scorned BoJo, saying that basically I considered him unfit for work, and I was trying to create a structure around him to try to stop what I thought were extremely bad decisions, and do push other things through against his will.

WhatsApp posts showed BoJo describing his Minister of Health Matt Hancock as “totally desperate” during the early days of the pandemic.

In another text message, when NHS staff ran out of essential masks and gowns, BoJo said the PPE shortages were “a disaster,” and suggested removing Hancock from oversight of the supply of drugs. EAR. “Wtf are we doing?” Wrote Johnson. The UK still has the highest number of Covid health worker deaths in Europe and the third in the world.

When asked during the Prime Minister’s questions if Cummings’ WhatsApp messages were genuine, BoJo did not respond.

BoJos’ official spokesperson said his boss would not respond to all of the allegations made and that BoJos is focused on delivering to the public. The spokesperson then earned his salary (and more?) By claiming that BoJo had full confidence in his health secretary.

BoJo had declared June 21 Freedom Day, the alleged final step in lifting all England Covid lockdown restrictions. However, this one is now postponed until July 19 due to the increase in cases of the Delta / India variant.

The UK death toll from Covid stood at 128,000 as of June 19. Britain’s daily Covid cases reached 11,007 on June 17 – the highest figure since February 19, and has prompted some experts to say the UK is currently experiencing its third wave of the virus.

The Prime Minister judged by those who know him (and not just Dominic Cummings) as unfit for the post is of course still in charge.