Assam CM Calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Transfer All CGSB Assets in Northeast to Oil India Limited | India News





GUWAHATI: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to consider transferring all CGSB assets in the northeast region to Oil India Limited. The move comes amid directives from the Petroleum Ministry to first sell its stake in producing oil fields and outsource drilling and other services to a separate company to increase production.

Assam and Assam Arakan Basin can be considered a super basin of India with estimated hydrocarbon resources of 7634 MMTOE and resource potential of 5,588 MMTOE from Yet To Find (YTF), right next to it. of the KG basin.

The region accounts for 26% of oil production and 44% of gas production out of all of India’s oil and gas production Onshore (2019-20 figures) and ONGC and OIL are the two major players in the region. In 2019-2020, oil and gas production in Assam was 4.15 MMT and 3.14 BCM respectively, although the main fields operated by ONGC and OIL are old and mature.

Sarma stressed in his June 5 letter that since ONGC and OIL are national oil companies and the acreage to ONGC has been allocated under the nomination regime, there should be “no problem with the transfer of assets by transferring the appointment of ONGC to OIL “and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that” the Indian government may well consider transferring all the acreage of ONGC in the North East region to OIL “.

Sarma in his letter to PM Modi, a copy of which is with TOI, said that almost all of OIL’s production comes from the northeast region and that OIL’s focus on exploration and production in this region is therefore undivided.

“OIL was born in Assam and has been operating there for several decades. Oil India’s interaction with the local population is commendable. It has been felt that operations throughout the North East region can be carried out by a single major operator, preferably OIL, ”Sarma wrote.

He added that OIL is a company “rooted in the North East region and understands the nuances of the region” and

With over 90% employees in the region, the company would be able to focus with full attention on operations and at the same time be sensitive to the aspirations of the local population, he said. .

Sarma also mentioned that with the takeover of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), OIL’s net worth significantly improved and this led to vertical integration and with the expansion of operational areas and production. , OIL can aspire to be the “only Maharatna company in our region and would truly reflect the policy of Act East.”

He wrote that if OIL obtains the assets of ONGC, it can also strive to create a hydrocarbon manufacturing and service hub in Assam that can in the long run aspire to provide services to countries of Far East.







