How the founding of the Chinese Communist Party determines Xi Jinping’s leadership today

In July 1921, a small secret gathering took place on the top floor of a girls’ school, empty during the summer holidays, in the French concession of Shanghai. It included 13 Chinese delegates from different parts of the fledgling republic created after the fall of the Qing dynasty a decade earlier. The 14th and final participant was Henk Sneevliet, a dark Dutch Comintern official sent by Lenin. It was the first meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CPP), then a tiny and fragile organization. Encouraged to life by Grigory Voitinsky, another envoy from Moscow, the nascent CCP then numbered about sixty members. Its first leader, Chen Duxiu, could not even attend the small conference.

The contrast between those humble beginnings and the CCP today could hardly be more stark. On July 1, China will mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the holidays in epic style. The first crew of the country’s new space station took off on June 17 on the patriotic song Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China. On D-Day, there will be a grand ceremony in Beijing with a speech by President Xi Jinping and the presentation of medals to distinguished party members. Exhibitions, seminars and performances are held, commemorative coins and stamps have been issued, and a wave of new patriotic films are shown in cinemas (a, 1921, tells the story of the early days of the CCP in Shanghai). Chinese citizens can now anonymously call a hotline to report online comments that deviate from the official story.

When Europeans or Americans vote for politicians who wallow like this in the past, it is often written as a nostalgic expression of relative decline. So why does the leadership of a country that seems to confidently move forward into the future seem so mesmerized by its own past? The answer is the key to the legitimacy of the CCP, for two reasons present in the very circumstances of the party’s founding.

The first has to do with a long narrative on Chinese history. The 1921 meeting comes as the notion of the century of the country’s humiliation is first spreading; the idea that by the 1840s a once glorious civilization had fragmented and subordinated to outsiders. World industrial powers, writes historian Jonathan Spence in The search for modern China, saw China as an almost unlimited potential market as well as a generous source of cheap industrial labor. The fall of the Qings had brought no independence. The fact that the CCP itself was founded in the French Concession, the lively embodiment of that subordination, is an important symbol.

When he became secretary general in 2012, one of Xis’ first steps was to bring the entire political bureau to the permanent exhibit on Chinas Road to Rejuvenation. There, writes sinologist David Shambaugh in his new book Chinese leaders: from Mao to today, Xi and his colleagues paid special attention to the pre-1949 period of modern Chinese history [which] emphasizes China’s national dismemberment, deprivation and humiliation. Addressing the group, Xi told them: The Chinese nation has suffered trials and sacrifices unusual in modern world history. This curious insistence on past ignominy in a country experiencing a historically unprecedented rise, argues Shambaugh, explains the pride and insecurity that have since defined the leadership of the Xis.

To review the events of 1921 is also to witness a second trait of that time which remains a powerful force today: the deep historical links between the Soviet project and the CCP. It was Voitinsky who in 1920 searched for Chen, a veteran of the anti-imperialist protests of May 4 of the previous year. Spence also hears the voice of Sneevliets in the joint declaration of orthodox Leninism of the Shanghai delegates pledging to organize a militant and disciplined party of the proletariat. As the first secretary general of the CCP, Chen would come to be known as Chinas Lenin.

While these ties seem fanciful today given both the Sino-Soviet split of the 1960s and the glitz of contemporary China, the fact remains that the country’s capitalist software still runs on Leninist hardware. Beyond the soaring skyscrapers and fashion boutiques of Shanghai, or the dystopian high-tech surveillance deployed in Xinjiang, the fundamental structures of the party-state still bear the features of this first communion between Moscow and his fellow travelers in 1920s China.

Xi knows it. Intellectually, it emerged from debates between two rival CCP schools over how to interpret the fall of the Soviet Union. While some believed that Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev had simply liberalized the reforms, another faction of the CCP claimed that the reforms themselves were the problem. The rise of Xis in the party owes a lot to the support of Zeng Qinghong, a leader of the latter camp, more authoritarian. Xi’s autocratic and militaristic leadership style can be understood well as an attempt to push China away from Gorbachev for a moment and restore earlier Leninist principles. Shambaugh concludes that the two imperatives (increasing China’s strengths and making China a major world power while rectifying the weaknesses of the Communist Party and preventing its institutional implosion) are intertwined in Xis’ thinking and dominate his presidency. The two date back to this meeting at the Shanghai Girls’ School in 1921.

So when the glitz and ceremony of Xis China is displayed on the anniversary commemorations on July 1, don’t dismiss it as empty, bombastic nationalist propaganda. It’s also a window into the enduring relationship between a futuristic present and what otherwise appears to be an incredibly distant past.

