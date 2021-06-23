Brexit news live: Latest updates as roaming charges come back in the millions





Related video: Boris Johnson dismisses warning that hundreds of thousands will die of tropical diseases after aid cuts Cabinet Minister Brandon Lewis said he was confident the EU would agree to amend the Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland before a deadline next week. The Northern Ireland secretary told the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that fixes to the deal were needed and that he was optimistic they would happen. It comes as the EU prepares to grant the UK an extension of grace periods on imported chilled meats, which amounts to a temporary ceasefire in the so-called sausage trade war. The UK marks five years since the Brexit referendum on Wednesday amid an ongoing trade feud with Northern Ireland. Boris Johnson acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the vote by saying his mission was to use the UK’s new position in the world to provide a better future for the British people. However, the Prime Minister was embarrassed as millions of Britons were affected by the return of mobile phone roaming charges which are banned in the EU, ending one of the most tangible benefits of the EU membership in recent years. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Bargaining sausages while the world is on fire: Brussels can’t get out of Brexit, no matter how hard it tries < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> The real dividend of Brexit? Less 800m per week and it continues < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> The public is far from ready to pass the Brexit vote < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Stitched and worn out: British fishing crews outraged by Brexit betrayal five years after referendum Key points Show last update



1624465141 Mobile roaming charges are back for millions of Britons One of the UK’s largest mobile networks has announced roaming charges for Brits traveling to the EU, which is embarrassing for Boris Johnson’s five-year Brexit celebrations. O2 customers have been told they will be charged 3.50 for each gigabyte (GB) of data used above a new 25 GB limit, starting in August. Alastair JamiesonJune 23, 2021 5:19 PM 1624461515 Tell us how you would vote if the referendum took place today A survey by Savanta ComRes found that 51% of respondents would now vote Remain, while 49% would vote Leave, based on interviews conducted last week. But if you had the chance to vote today, would you cut ties with our nearest neighbors and the largest trading block, or would you stay in the club with the opportunities to live, work and travel freely that go with? We ask that you tell us the reason for your choice when commenting on your preference. Click on here for all the details. Tom BatchelorJune 23, 2021 4:18 PM 1624460744 Queen holds her first weekly in-person hearing with PM since before the lockdown The Queen held her first weekly in-person hearing with the Prime Minister since before the lockdown began. Boris Johnson met the monarch at Buckingham Palace this afternoon. The couple, who were together at the G7 summit earlier this month, have conducted their hearings by phone since the coronavirus pandemic swept the country. Queen Elizabeth II greets Prime Minister Boris Johnson during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London (Dominic Lipinski / PA) Chiara GiordanoJune 23, 2021 4:05 PM 1624460144 Government accused of funneling emergency Covid money into political campaigns Boris Johnson has been asked to launch “a full public inquiry” into allegations that Covid emergency funds were funneled into political projects favored by Downing Street. In an exchange in the House of Commons today, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said there was evidence money had been spent on polling the union. Our political correspondent Jon stone has the full story below: Chiara GiordanoJune 23, 2021 3:55 PM 1624459550 Reviews | Putting Alan Turing on the 50 mark doesn’t mean the government cares about LGBT + youth Today 23 June on what would be his 108ebirthday, Alan Turing appears on the new 50 bill. It is an extraordinary act of public reclamation for a scientific genius and war hero who was criminalized for his homosexuality, and who consequently ended his life at the age of 41, writes Nathan Kiley. The government also recently announced that the replacement for the Erasmus program for international student exchanges will be named the Turing Scheme, in his honor. It is not enough to raise someone we know to be a genius. And if, as a society, we value genius more than humanity, then we must treat every member of any oppressed minority as if they could be a genius, for change to happen. Better to recognize that, even if this person is not a genius, they still deserve to live with dignity and respect, and to have their stories told. Tom BatchelorJune 23, 2021 3:45 PM 1624458950 NI sausage Brexit ban still under discussion, no 10 says Downing Street said a requested extension of the grace period on chilled meats was still being discussed between the UK and the European Union as part of the Northern Ireland Protocol talks. Deliveries of chilled meats – including sausages and burgers – could effectively be banned from crossing the Irish Sea from Britain to Northern Ireland at the end of the month, unless an extension, which was officially requested by the UK, be accepted. When asked if Boris Johnson was optimistic about an extension, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: We are currently discussing this with our EU counterparts. There is no further update and this work is in progress. We want to find a solution. The No 10 spokesperson said the government had yet to receive a response to its letter requesting an extension of the grace period. Tom BatchelorJune 23, 2021 3:35 PM 1624458257 Fishing flotilla protests in Dublin against reduction of Irish fishing quotas More than 50 trawlers from fishing communities came to Dublin port today as part of a protest against the reduction in EU fishing quotas and the impact of Brexit. Irish fishermen said lower fishing quotas made it difficult to earn a living and warned of the consequences of Brexit on coastal communities. The flotilla traveled in convoy to St John Rodgerson’s Quay and staged a protest in front of the Dail, which is located at the Convention Center in Dublin. Fishing industry players say the Brexit deal reached last December resulted in a loss of 43 million euros and a reduction of the national quota by 15% for this year. Trawlers from across the Irish coast gather outside the Dublin Congress Center, where fishermen protest against quota cuts, the impact of Brexit and the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy (Niall Carson / AP) Chiara GiordanoJune 23, 2021 3:24 PM 1624457690 No 10 stands out from One Britain school song One Nation Day Downing Street said the Department of Education (DfE) had not asked anyone to sing songs for One Britain One Nation Day (OBON). The government has been criticized and ridiculed after it emerged that schoolchildren were forced to sing a bizarre patriotic song between classes. When asked if it was reasonable for the ministry to encourage schoolchildren to sing the patriotic OBON song on Friday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: The Prime Minister supports schools promoting core British values, including the tolerance and respect, and we endorse the goals of One Britain One Nations. to help children learn about equality, kindness, pride, but I will stress that the ministry has not asked people to sing songs or promote specific material for One Britain One Nation day. Tom BatchelorJune 23, 2021 3:14 PM 1624456790 Defense Secretary attacks Russian disinformation on Black Sea confrontation The Defense Secretary attacked Russian disinformation by claiming warning shots were fired at a British warship in Crimea and pledged to respect international law. Ben Wallace said Moscow’s misrepresentation about the incident was nothing new, telling MPs: We are not surprised by this, we expect it. Here is the rapidly evolving story: Tom BatchelorJune 23, 2021 2:59 PM 1624456041 Jean Rentoul | Keir Starmer forced Boris Johnson to left side and pretend he wasn’t serious The Labor leader identified Boris Johnson’s weaknesses and remained completely focused on them during questions to prime ministers today, writes Jean Rentoul. He knows that the Prime Minister is not good at details and that he finds it difficult to keep his tone serious for long. Here’s his take on the full swap: Tom BatchelorJune 23, 2021 2:47 PM

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos