We will always elect him as prime minister again

This article is well written (Letter to the voters of Modi: If you had called the PMs a bluff, you could have spared India its anguish). However, have the authors forgotten how India has been ruled for 70 years since independence? This article reminds me of the well-known adage to become wise after the event. Are the authors trying to say that the second wave of Covid-19, the oxygen shortage and the lack of hospital beds are only the responsibility of the Centers and that the States have no responsibility? Please note that health is a matter of state. Even today, we see so many people wandering without masks. Criticism is very easy my dear friends. It is an elected government. Let him play. Nambiar UKP

***

We are ready to vote Modi again for the next 20 years, but we will not vote for the pseudo-secular and the so-called liberals who have destroyed this country and made the lives of Hindus miserable. News portals like Scroll and Wire close our eyes to the plight of Hindus in Bengal and Kashmir. Deepak raj

***

This is a very good article. I also lost my wife during the pandemic. Even though my monthly pension is only Rs 1,543, I must have spent over Rs 7 lakh for his treatment. She died in hospital. Thousands of people have the same story to tell. Only the middle class and the poor were the most affected during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Ramadass Muniswamy

***

This article is nonsense. Prime Minister Modi is Lord Krishna who awaits the 100th sin of the Lutyens group. Today, if Hindus survive, it is thanks to Modi. Praveen Balkundi

***

Is this article written by people who live below the poverty line? If not, then why is it aimed at the rich? While your media has every right to slander a particular politician or political party, you are conspicuously silent about others. As a responsible news site, you need to present a balanced and unbiased point of view. Bidyut Basu Thakur

***

The Covid-19 pandemic has not hit India alone. All world has suffered. He crushed and shattered the very economies of highly developed countries that had the strength to resist such calamities. India is also suffering and will certainly overcome this crisis to recover. Gopalakrishnan VN

***

It’s so easy to blame someone and hide. No one has asked people to let their guard down before the second wave of Covid-19. People should learn better to be more responsible themselves than to expect Modi to come and be their chowkidar at all times. Bichitra Sarma

***

You are only part of the anti-Modi brigade supported by the Communists and China. Those who oppose Prime Minister Modi should first say who his alternative is. Sharad

***

Blaming one person for the second wave of Covid-19 in India is not fair. If something is wrong in our country, then every citizen should be blamed for it. As a citizen and a voter, I am not convinced by the personal thoughts of the authors. Mahendra

***

The scale of the pandemic India has witnessed could have made any developed country cry. Even in the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, the medical system was completely overwhelmed at the height of the pandemic. When the Modi government announced the lockdown, it was criticized. Your writers and your ideology are known to us and we will vote overwhelmingly for Modi in the 2024 elections. Mudslinging will not help suppress Modi. Prabhakar Shukla

***

Your letter to Modi voters is full of juxtaposed events with the main emphasis on Modi’s hatred. According to your logic, if applied to previous Indian governments since independence, you should also question the voters of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. Before preaching to Modi voters, ask Congress how it took money from China as the Chinese Communist Party wreaks corona havoc around the world. Srinivasan

***

Dear Sayandeb Chowdhury and Rajendran Narayanan, this article is awesome. I only hope and pray that readers will really have the courage to look at themselves in the mirror that you have held up to our society. Bharat Vatwani

***

This article is written with the sole motto of tarnishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whoever finds faults must also have a solution or an alternative. There is no doubt that your alternative to Modi is Rahul Gandhi. I can’t imagine what would happen if Gandhi were the Prime Minister during this pandemic. Srinivasan T

***

Dear Sayandeb Chowdhury and Rajendran Narayanan, I Completely disagree with the arguments you have made for Modi voters (I am one of them). Please produce an Indian leader who can match Modi and then speak. After reading your letter, I am determined to vote for him again and to work for the BJP with greater vigor as we must defeat forces like you and save India which is falling into the hands of dynasts, Marxists, socialists. , secular, progressive, established. KR Karnik

***

Do we have a better alternative than Modi? Is there a leader who can solve India’s problems? The opposition and all the other political parties are simply playing a blame game. Is it enough? We common people look for hope and each time we end up being disappointed. Many educated people have lost hope in the way the system works today. If you can show us a better leader and a better party, we young people will surely vote for them. Divya P

***