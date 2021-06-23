Analysis: Xi respects his father’s integrity, but will choose a different path

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior writer and columnist at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as head of the Chinese bureau. He is the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist Award for International Reporting.

TOKYO – The celebration of Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June has moved to China. Although the Chinese Communist Party increasingly eschews customs of Western origin, Father’s Day and Mother’s Day seem to be exceptions.

In order to coincide with this year’s Father’s Day, the website of the state-run China Central Television published an article titled “Xi Jinping and Father Xi Zhongxun: Relay by Two Generations of Party Members communist ”.

The article and accompanying family photos show the connection between the Chinese president and his late father, Xi Zhongxun, former vice premier. Young Xi most likely checked the article before it was published.

It has become somewhat customary for state media to feature the senior officer’s parents on Father’s Day and Mother’s Day. This is a privilege granted only to Xi, the party’s main number 1.

Just a few months ago, former Premier Wen Jiabao’s tribute to his late mother was blocked by the authorities.

Xi Zhongxun, center, speaks to locals as he inspects a village accompanied by his son Xi Jinping, left, who learned power from watching his father. © CCTV / Reuters

Just before Father’s Day this year, Xi reached his 68th birthday. If it hadn’t been for the measures he put in place in 2018 that removed the term limits for a Chinese president, the anniversary would have pushed him into a period of limp and made it so. count until retirement.

Instead, Xi is expected to embark on a prolonged reign, breaking with the usual practice of retiring after turning 68 at the party’s next national convention, which will take place in the fall of 2022.

Why is Xi so obsessed with power? It is said that this hunger came from watching the roller coaster life of his father, Xi Zhongxun.

“Although Xi Zhongxun is a father Xi Jinping respects, he is also fanmian jiaoyuan (a living example of what to avoid), “said a person who knows the Xi family.

“Young Xi learned a lot from how his father lived with integrity. But integrity alone would end in a power struggle,” the source said. Having spoken directly with Xi Zhongxun when the latter was recovering in his later years, this source has a good insight into the Xi family.

Xi Zhongxun was purged in 1962 during Mao Zedong’s time, after becoming involved in an argument over a novel about the life of revolutionary leader Liu Zhidan. After a few long and dark days, Elder Xi made a political comeback in 1978.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders review the party’s admission oath during a visit to the Chinese Communist Party Museum in Beijing, June 18, 2021. © Xinhua / AP

But Elder Xi continued to clash with Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping over the January 1987 dismissal of Party Secretary General Hu Yaobang, a reformist leader.

Hu had been held responsible for his supposedly lax response to a wave of student protests that swept the country in 1986.

Partly because of his feud with Deng, the elder Xi was eventually forced to retire.

Xi Zhongxun resisted Hu’s sacking until the very last minute, although Deng had already decided. Unlike the people around him, Elder Xi stuck to his guns but failed to skillfully play his cards.

Xi Jinping’s father fell ill shortly after; the struggle for power had taken its toll.

Now that Xi is preparing to extend his rule, he wants to secure a solid status like Mao’s. He already has an eponymous ideology: “Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era”, but without having proven himself as a Chinese leader, the ideology rings hollow.

Chairman Mao is now being touted as the first person to use the term “common prosperity”. © AP

A key phrase seems to be his trump card. It is the idea of ​​”common prosperity”. It began to appear last fall, at the time of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Party Central Committee.

Deng Xiaoping, who introduced bold market reforms, paved the way for China to become an economic powerhouse.

But as China rose, the “communist ideology” advocated by the party and Mao perished, and huge disparities emerged. Xi is now working to revive a new form of Communist ideology.

Although the term “common prosperity” sounds harmonious and gentle, it is a significant departure from Deng’s policy of “letting some people get rich first.”

From a political point of view, this is a maneuver by Xi to overtake Deng and put himself on an equal footing with Mao. Interestingly, Mao began to be introduced in China as the first person to use the term “common prosperity”.

It should also be noted that Zhejiang has been designated as a priority model area for common prosperity. The province has experienced exponential economic development, led by Alibaba Group Holding and other private companies.

The province also happens to be Xi’s stronghold, due to his many years of government service there. Its management team includes many civil servants from the province.

Alibaba Xixi Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. What will become of Zhejiang’s lucrative businesses in the era of common prosperity? © Getty Images

It was preferred in Beijing, the center of Chinese-style socialism and the seat of central government ministries and agencies as well as many state-owned enterprises.

Private for-profit companies are likely to be the main targets in the fight against disparities. Some residents of Zhejiang are expressing their concerns.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the Party Central Committee and the State Council, the Chinese government, on June 10 issued guidelines for the development and construction of a model area for common prosperity in Zhejiang.

Surprisingly, the guidelines make it clear that achieving common prosperity “is not only about economic issues, but also a political issue that matters to the foundation of party governance.”

They apparently reflect a willingness to move away from Deng’s policy of “letting some people get rich first” to strongly socialist measures that will allow the party to maintain its grip on power.

The crackdown on Alibaba that began last year can be understood in this context.

A statue of Xi Zhongxun in Fuping County, Shaanxi. Because he was purged to stick to his standards, Elder Xi was seen as a living example of what to avoid. (Photo by Katsuji Nakazawa)

Regarding common prosperity in Zhejiang, the guidelines specify a target date, 2035, for achieving the goal. They also cite how common prosperity will be achieved: by reducing disparities.

The guidelines are based on the assumption that Xi’s new era will continue until at least 2035, which is also the target year for economically overtaking the United States.

This is also called the achievement of China’s socialist modernization, and it means that Zhejiang and its private enterprises will turn red around 2035 and represent the trophies of socialism in the Xi era.

Xi seeks to overtake Deng on both the economic and political fronts, and the bugle of common prosperity is one weapon he can use in this pursuit. It’s a weapon that suddenly rose to prominence before Xi’s 68th birthday.

Xi has started to imitate Mao as he tries to catch up with the president. If Xi Zhongxun, who showed his integrity in defending liberal Hu, was still here today, what kind of living example would he see in his son?