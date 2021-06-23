Turkey administers nearly 1 million coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours





Turkey has administered nearly a million COVID-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, according to official figures released on Tuesday. In total, the country has administered more than 43.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January. More than 29.14 million people have received their first doses, while more than 14.58 million are fully vaccinated, the health ministry said. It has also confirmed 6,143 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 565 symptomatic patients. The number of new cases on Monday was 5,294. The total number of cases in Turkey now exceeds 5.38 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,293 with 57 new deaths. Up to 5,214 more patients have won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 5.24 million. More than 58.99 million coronavirus tests have been performed to date. The latest figures bring the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition to 791. Turkey’s health minister announced coronavirus infection rates from June 12 to 18 in the country’s 81 provinces. Sharing the data on Twitter, Fahrettin Koca noted that “although the rate of decline in the number of cases has declined, it is not an obstacle to normalization,” and said the pandemic will end with vaccination. In Turkey’s largest cities, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants was 51.27 in the metropolis of Istanbul – which is home to nearly a fifth of the Turkish population – 93.11 in the capital Ankara and 25.99 in the Aegean province of Izmir. The provinces of Kars, Gumushane, Bartin, Balikesir and Kirklareli reported the largest drops in the number of cases between these dates. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday unveiled Turkovac, the name of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed locally by the country. The vaccine development program has entered Phase 3 clinical trials on volunteers, starting at the Ankara City Hospital in the country’s capital, with Erdogan participating via video conference. Amid a nationwide drop in COVID-19 cases, Turkey is expected to end pandemic curfews from Thursday, July 1, the country’s president said on Monday. On June 1, Turkey relaxed some measures to fight the virus as the number of infections in the country declined after a 17-day lockdown. Since December 2019, the pandemic has killed more than 3.87 million people in 192 countries and regions, with more than 178.92 million cases reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

