PM Modis’ multi-stakeholder meeting with J&K leaders Thursday; Focus on accelerating the pace of development and the democratic process





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a multi-party meeting on Thursday with 14 leaders of eight political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. According to information received by ABP, Prime Minister Modi convened this meeting to accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir and advance the democratic process in the former state. Prime Minister Modi’s main objective is to draw a picture of the reality on the ground and to sketch the future with the Kashmiri leaders. This clearly suggests that Prime Minister Modi’s goal is clear even if political parties raise their concerns. READ | Jammu and Kashmir on alert ahead of PM Modi’s multi-party meeting on Thursday The Prime Minister is of the opinion that everything that has been achieved after the abrogation and the split of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories must be discussed with an open mind and wishes the leaders of the former State argue their points of view in agreement with the same. According to information received by ABP News, the development plan will be discussed during the meeting. After the District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat elections last year, it will be discussed that all parties should accept by consensus the delimitation process in the Union territory for the Jammu Kashmir elections. . Sources made it clear that there would be no discussion with Pakistan at any level on the internal Jammu and Kashmir issue and that those who stir up such a debate cannot be Jammu sympathizers. and-Kashmir. Sources have also made it clear that there can be no discussion of an issue such as the repeal of section 370 and the reestablishment of a full state, adding that this issue is unacceptable to the government. ABP News has been informed that the elections will be held after the Boundaries Commission report and that all parties must prepare for it. The Center wants to accelerate this process and for that, we must speak with a big heart. READ ALSO : BSF kills Pakistani smuggler in Kathua; Collect 27 packets of heroin worth Rs 135 Cr According to experts, those who are currently in Kashmir’s prisons are there because of the work of previous governments and therefore trying to get criminals to talk about state issues will be in vain. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister PK Mishra and Union Home Minister Ajay Bhalla will also attend the meeting. (With contributions from Vikas Bhadauria)

