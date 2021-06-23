Rahul Gandhi could appear in Gujarat court in defamation case on June 24





Purnesh Modi had filed a lawsuit against Rahul Gandhi in April 2019 under Articles 499 and 500 of the IPC which deal with defamation.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear in a district court in Surat, Gujarat on Thursday to record his final statement in a libel action brought by a Gujarat lawmaker over the Gujarat’s remark. first on the last name Modi. A week ago, Surat AN Chief Judicial Magistrate Dave ordered Rahul Gandhi to remain present on June 24 to record his final statement in a libel case filed by Surat BJP MP Purnesh Modi, the lawyer Feroz Khan Pathan, a member of the Surat Congress legal cell, said Wednesday. Purnesh Modi had filed a lawsuit against Rahul Gandhi in April 2019 under Articles 499 and 500 of the IPC which deal with defamation. In his complaint, the deputy from the Surat-West headquarters alleged that Rahul Gandhi had defamed the entire Modi community by saying How come all thieves have Modi as their common last name? by addressing a poll in 2019. During an election rally held in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, Rahul Gandhi reportedly asked Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi … how come they all have Modi as their common last name. How come all thieves have Modi as a common last name? He was president of Congress when he made this remark. Previously, Rahul Gandhi appeared in court in October 2019 and pleaded not guilty for his comment. Rahulji is expected to attend court proceedings Thursday in a libel lawsuit against him. He will arrive at 10 am and leave at 12:30 pm He is only coming to attend court proceedings, Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda told reporters. Mr Chavda said Mr Gandhi would only attend the court proceedings and no further political engagements or meetings were planned.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos