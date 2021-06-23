China’s military surge threatens Taiwan, challenges the United States





Chinese leader Xi Jinping was quick to make his views clear about the criticisms of his regime that President Joe Biden and Western allies in the Americas had voiced at their recent summits in Europe. He sent 28 fighter jets and bombers to break through the air defense zone of the island democracy of Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province and has pledged to reunite with the mainland. Why we wrote this China is not just an economic superpower. In its region, Beijing is now a military superpower. What does this mean for Taiwan and what can the United States do? The brutal message? China has become incomparably more powerful, self-confident, internationally assertive and ambitious since Xi took office nine years ago. Don’t dare to lecture we. China is the Americas’ only real rival on the world stage, and Xi has made national renewal the cornerstone of his presidency and leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. He predicts that China will assume the dominant geopolitical role currently played by the democratic market economies of the West, which he says are in inexorable decline. It is not clear whether Mr. Xi feels ready, politically or militarily, to invade Taiwan. It is also no longer clear whether the United States could stop him if he tried. When President Biden met Vladimir Putin last week, he was looking for predictable and stable relations with Russia. When he meets Xi, likely in the fall, he will pursue a similar goal. But the challenge will be much more formidable.

This poses a conundrum that the Biden administration will try to solve before the next big geopolitical meeting of presidents, likely to take place this fall: a face-to-face meeting with Mr. Xi. And the puzzle shows no signs that it is getting any easier to solve. Xi vowed to reunify Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province, with the mainland. By force, if necessary. The hope remains in Washington and among its allies that all sides will want to avoid the nightmarish scenario of military confrontation. But the very fact that such a scenario is no longer unthinkable is a reminder that the hardening of China’s stance on Taiwan is part of a more fundamental shift under Xi. His stated goal is the rebirth of the Chinese nation to a point where China would assume the dominant geopolitical role currently played by the democratic market economies of the West, which he says are in inexorable decline. Mr. Biden called Mr. Xi’s domestic regime authoritarian, and it certainly is. But in recent years, he has become almost totalitarian, demanding full loyalty to the Communist Party and to Mr. Xi himself, backed by the world’s largest and most widespread electronic monitoring and control system. Internationally, it has significantly expanded Chinese influence, in part by leveraging an increasingly powerful economy, the second largest in the world, giving Beijing a major role in global trade and finance. He also championed a $ 1 trillion overseas infrastructure program called Belt and Road, involving a mix of finance, loans and construction projects that give China new political clout and influence. finance in dozens of developing countries around the world. And it added military muscle to its foreign affairs toolbox, reorganizing and modernizing the country’s land, air and naval forces, and developing cyber warfare capabilities. The importance of Taiwan is that it is a problem where national and international, military and political elements intersect. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (right) bangs the elbow with a group of US senators as they arrive in Taipei on June 6. They were visiting to discuss US-Taiwan relations and other issues on a trip that angered China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. For Xi, it is both a national and an international cause. At the heart of his vision of national renewal is the non-negotiable assumption that Taiwanese of Chinese descent are part of one China. And it has been a priority of new importance for Beijing since Taiwan’s establishment of a thriving democracy in the mid-1990s. Experts differ on whether Mr. Xi is prepared to factor in the international political and economic costs that China would pay to invade Taiwan and, indeed, whether his military modernization has reached the point where he can be fully confident. to succeed. But no one believes that the United States’ response to the last great Taiwan crisis in 1996, when two aircraft carrier battle groups persuaded Beijing to abandon efforts to influence the island’s first full democratic elections, would be now a sufficient deterrent. It’s not just that the Chinese military now has aircraft carrier killer missiles. This is political change. Any illusion that Mr. Xis One China’s policies are rhetoric has been shattered by the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. As recently as last week, police raided the offices of its main independent newspaper and arrested its main editors. Authorities also froze the newspaper’s funds, forcing the newspaper to close at the end of this week. President Bidens’ short-term hope is not so much to mount an effective response if China acts against Taiwan, although American planners have long been studying the options. This is to deter China from taking military action and to avoid such a confrontation in the first place. With this in mind, Washington has begun to redirect its military resources to the Asia-Pacific region. Politically, it has also strengthened its ties with its Asian allies and sought a common Chinese policy on issues ranging from trade to human rights. But Mr. Bidens’ basic Chinese policy objective seems broadly similar to what prompted his talks last week with another American adversary, Russian Vladimir Putin. Get the Monitor Stories that interest you in your inbox. There, Bidens said the aim was to restore predictability and stability in relations with Moscow, setting agreed rules of conduct, making it clear where Washington opposes Russian actions and also exploring areas where the two countries could act together. It is quite a difficult task with Russia. It might prove to be even more intimidating with Xi Jinpings China.

