China’s military surge threatens Taiwan, challenges the United States

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was quick to make his views clear about the criticisms of his regime that President Joe Biden and Western allies in the Americas had voiced at their recent summits in Europe.

He sent 28 fighter jets and bombers to break through the air defense zone of the island democracy of Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province and has pledged to reunite with the mainland.

Why we wrote this

China is not just an economic superpower. In its region, Beijing is now a military superpower. What does this mean for Taiwan and what can the United States do?

The brutal message? China has become incomparably more powerful, self-confident, internationally assertive and ambitious since Xi took office nine years ago. Don’t dare to lecture we.

China is the Americas’ only real rival on the world stage, and Xi has made national renewal the cornerstone of his presidency and leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. He predicts that China will assume the dominant geopolitical role currently played by the democratic market economies of the West, which he says are in inexorable decline.

It is not clear whether Mr. Xi feels ready, politically or militarily, to invade Taiwan. It is also no longer clear whether the United States could stop him if he tried.

When President Biden met Vladimir Putin last week, he was looking for predictable and stable relations with Russia. When he meets Xi, likely in the fall, he will pursue a similar goal. But the challenge will be much more formidable.

London

The response that mattered most after last week’s European summit between President Joe Biden and the allies of the Americas came some 48 hours later and 10,000 miles away.

It was the roar of 28 Chinese bombers and fighters crossing the narrow strait off the Chinese coast and entering the air defense zone of the democratic island of Taiwan.

It was Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s response to Allied criticism of its economic, security, and human rights record, and its meaning was clear: China has become incomparably more powerful, self-confident, internationally assertive, and ambitious during my nine years at Power. Or more bluntly: Don’t dare to lecture we.

China is the only real world power rival to the United States and by far its most formidable foreign policy challenge. This poses a conundrum that the Biden administration will try to solve before the next big geopolitical meeting of presidents, likely to take place this fall: a face-to-face meeting with Mr. Xi. And the puzzle shows no signs that it is getting any easier to solve.

Xi vowed to reunify Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province, with the mainland. By force, if necessary.

