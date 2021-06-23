Turkish-Azerbaijani relations reached new level, Speaker of Parliament says





The new Shusha declaration, signed to strengthen cooperation and promote stability in the region following last autumn’s conflict in Karabakh, has given Turkish-Azerbaijani relations a “new dimension,” the President of the Republic said on Tuesday. Azerbaijani parliament. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev last week to sign the joint declaration in the historic city of Shusha in Azerbaijan, liberated last fall from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation. Under the leadership of Erdogan, “the great politician and statesman of the Turkish world, Turkey has made great strides,” Sahibe Gafarova told the Azerbaijani parliament, adding that the country’s successes have been achieved in all fields. of social life and of the State. She stressed that Turkey – which strongly supported Azerbaijan during the conflict – is one of the most powerful countries in the world, politically, economically and militarily. “This rise in power of our brother country certainly makes us happy, because the strength of Turkey is that of Azerbaijan and the strength of Azerbaijan is that of Turkey,” said Gafarova.

She also stressed that “sincere relations” between Azerbaijan and Turkey based on common values ​​are “very rare” on the international scene, adding that friendship and comradeship between nations and states is the greatest. treasure. – Eternal friendship Gafarova said Turkey was on Azerbaijan’s side more than 100 years ago when it first declared independence, and did the same during last fall’s conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) occupied by Armenians. She also underlined the importance of the political and moral support that Erdogan and the Turkish people gave to Azerbaijan from the early hours of the conflict. “This support has shown everyone that Azerbaijan is not alone in its just cause and that Turkey and its leader stand with Azerbaijan everywhere and always.” Claiming that Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh forged a “new reality” in the South Caucasus, Gafarova said: “Today, projects that are changing the geopolitical landscape of the region with the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkey are implemented in a planned and determined manner. “ She went on to say that Erdogan’s speech at the Azerbaijani National Assembly last week showed that the friendship and comradeship between Turkey and Azerbaijan – called a nation with two states – is “everlasting and unwavering”. Gafarova also said that she is confident that relations between Baku and Ankara will continue to accelerate and bring new successes to both. Shusha’s declaration – signed last Wednesday – focuses on defense cooperation, promoting stability and prosperity in the region and establishing new transport routes. The declaration affirms the joint efforts of the two armies in the face of foreign threats. It also undertakes to deploy joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of their armed forces. Last September, clashes erupted between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan when the Armenian army launched attacks against civilians and Azerbaijani forces and also violated several humanitarian ceasefire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on November 10, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Karabakh from occupation for nearly three decades. * Written by Jeyhun Aliyev in Ankara

