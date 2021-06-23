PM Narendra Modi praises athletes linked to Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the athletes who will represent India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Prime Minister’s message comes on an auspicious day for the athletes as June 23 is celebrated as “Olympic Day”.

It was on June 23, 1894 that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was created in Paris. Since 1948, the day of the IOC’s founding has been celebrated as Olympic Day. The aim of the celebration of Olympic Day is to promote participation in sports across the world, regardless of age, gender or athletic ability.

“Each year, Olympic Day allows the whole world to unite behind the Olympic dream.” IOC President Thomas Bach. celebrate Olympic Day,

On the eve of Olympic Day, the Olympic website and the official Youtube channel of the Olympic Games published a video titled “The world only moves when we move forward together”. The video features eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to celebrate Olympic Day and wish athletes to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate everyone who has represented India at various Olympic Games over the years. Our nation is proud of his contribution to sport and his efforts to motivate other athletes. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate everyone who has represented India at various Olympic Games over the years. Our nation is proud of his contribution to sport and his efforts to motivate other athletes. said PM.

Narendra Modi wants nation to support athletes heading to Tokyo

To make the most of the occasion, the PM also launched a quiz for young athletes.

In a few weeks, @ Tokyo2020 start. I wish the best to our contingent, which is made up of our best athletes. As the games approach, here’s an interesting quiz on MyGov. I invite all of you, especially my young friends to participate. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

The quiz will help educate sports fans about the Olympics and India’s participation in the Quadrennial Games. The quiz can be played on the MyGov site.

The official song, “Tu Thaan Le”, for the Indian team en route to Tokyo, will also be played on Olympic Day in the presence of the President of the Indian Olympic Association, Dr Narinder Batra, the Minister of Youth and Sports Union Kiren Rijiju and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

Also Read: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to Launch Indian Olympic Anthem Directed by Mohit Chauhan

Kiren Rijiju also said he would ask the Honorable Prime Minister to join him in a virtual farewell for athletes heading to Tokyo. The minister expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the Tokyo games.

Kiren Rijiju expects a better medal return from these games than from the Rio 2016 Olympics. However, he urged athletes not to be disappointed if they don’t.

Read also: The full list of India’s medal prospects in Tokyo 2021

Log in / Register to reply









