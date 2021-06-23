Home India PM KP Sharma Oli claims yoga originated in Nepal, not India

“Yoga originated from this part of the globe. It originated from Uttarakhand, in particular, Nepal was the place of origin of yoga,” Prime Minister Oli said on International Yoga Day.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli. (Net)

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has fueled another controversy by claiming that yoga originates from his country and not from India, a point of view not shared by a leading expert here.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Baluwatar, Oli said India was not even born as a separate country when yoga was born in this part of the world.

Yoga originates from this part of the globe. He is from Uttarakhand, in particular Nepal was the place of origin of yoga, he said.

About 15,000 years ago, Shambhunath or Shiva proposed the practices of yoga. Later, Maharshi Patanjali developed the philosophy of yoga in a more refined and systematic way, he said.

Yoga does not belong to any particular religion or religious sect, Oli said. Shiva began the practice of yoga on the longest day on Earth, which is June 21 according to the Gregorian calendar. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to observe International Yoga Day on the same day, which we should all be celebrating, Oli said.

In fact, yoga originated in Uttarakhand and at that time Uttarakhand was not in India today, he claimed. India was not even born as an independent country at that time, he added.

Not only yoga but also the Samkhya philosophy proposed by Kapil Muni originate from our land, he added. Samkhya is one of the six astika schools of Indian philosophy. It constitutes the theoretical foundation of Yoga.

Charak Rishi, who developed Ayurveda, was also born in this country, Oli pointed out.

A leading yoga expert from Nepal, Yogacharya GN Saraswati, however, said Prime Minister Olis’s claim does not represent the complete truth. Yoga originates from the Himalayas in Bharatvarsha, which includes India, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tibet, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. etc, he stressed.

Yoga originated in the Himalayas and developed by the Rishis, who lived and meditated in the Himalayas, observed Saraswoti. We shouldn’t talk about historical truths without proper study, just for the sake of popularity, he said.

Oli sparked controversy last year by claiming that Lord Rama was born in the Madi region, or Ayodhyapuri, in the Nepals Chitwan district, and not in Ayodhya India. He also ordered the construction of massive temples of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and others there.

Ayodhyapuri was in Nepal. Balmiki Ashram was also in Nepal near Ayodhyapuri. Sita died in Devghat which is in Nepal, near Ayodhyapuri and the Balmiki ashram, he said.

Shortly after Olis’ claim, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry was forced to issue a statement claiming that the Prime Minister’s remarks were unrelated to any political topic and had no intention of hurting feelings and feelings. feelings of anyone.

As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with it, the Prime Minister was simply emphasizing the importance of further studies and research on the vast cultural geography that the Ramayana represents to obtain facts. on Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization, the ministry said.

The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

For all the latest news from India, download Indian express application.