Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on Jammu and Kashmir autonomy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with political leaders in New Delhi today to discuss the restoration of the autonomy of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). In August 2019, India’s lower house passed the J&K Reorganization Act, which transformed the region’s special semi-autonomous status into two union territories: J&K and Ladakh. The bill sparked protests from regional activists and New Delhi responded with arrests and Internet blackouts. At today’s meeting, the Gupkar Declaration will demand the release of political prisoners and the return of J&K semi-autonomy. For J&K, a return to the status quo ante is unlikely. The Indian parliament, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposes the annulment of the revocation of Article 370, which reserved the autonomy of the regions. Although Modi aims to restore relations and resume political talks with the Gupkar Alliance, he will refrain from making commitments such as restoring autonomy, as Modis’s goal is for the region to remain administered under the influence of New Delhi. New Delhi’s medium and long term plan is to redraw the J&K borders, which will tip future elections in the territory towards the Hindu majority of Jammu, thus ensuring that the BJP can continue its repression and absorption of the Muslim majority. of Kashmir. Wake up smarter with a review of the stories that will make headlines in the next 24 hours. DownloadThe Daily Brief.

