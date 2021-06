Queen Elizabeth meets Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace for their first in-person hearing since the pandemic

For Queen Elizabeth II, it’s like nothing has happened. The reigning British monarch was pictured alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, making it his first in-person hearing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “Not very often that someone can take a photo in one of them!” tweeted Dominic Lipinski, photographer at Her Majestys Press Association. “Queen Elizabeth II meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace for their first in-person hearing since the start of the covid pandemic.” Days earlier, the 95-year-old beamed as she attended the final day of Ascot races on Saturday. The queen, avid racing enthusiast and owner of racehorses, attended Ascot almost every year of her seven-decade reign. She was absent last year when the event unfolded without spectators due to the pandemic. Her return came two months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, at the age of 99. SOPHIE AND THE COUNTESS OF WESSEX SAYS THE DEATH OF PRINCE PHILIPS LEFT A GIANT HOLE IN THE LIFE OF THE ROYAL FAMILY Elizabeth, who wore a festive mint green outfit with a matching hat, was applauded by the crowd as she arrived to cheer on four horses she owns who were racing that day. She smiled broadly as she inspected one of her horses, Reach for the Moon, after it finished a closed second. The annual meeting of the races in West London was a heady mix of horses, extravagant headgear, fancy dress, champagne and creamed strawberries. Earlier this month, Elizabeth also hosted President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden, 78, is the 13th US president to meet with the monarch. President Lyndon B. Johnson is the only one who did not meet him while in office. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP It hosted four other US presidents at Windsor Castle. They are Donald Trump in 2018, Barack Obama in 2016, George W. Bush in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1982. Bidens first met the Queen in November 1982, when as a United States Senator he traveled to the United Kingdom for a meeting of the Anglo-American parliamentary group, the White House said. Biden was one of a group that met the monarch during this visit. Elizabeth also joined other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Prince William and their wives, at a reception in Cornwall for the leaders of the Group of Seven. Elizabeth was previously isolated at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic alongside Philip. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

