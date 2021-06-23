How China’s most downloaded app went from nationalism to scam women

Chinese commuters look at their cell phones as they wait at a bus stop. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

They appeared to be caring and trustworthy men: military officers and government officials chatting on an app dedicated to studying the words of Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

But they had other intentions.

In recent months, local media and public security offices across China have reported an increase in the number of men primarily targeting women in romance scams using Study Xi, Strong Nation, an app created by the Department of Communist Party propaganda in 2019 to promote the study of “Xi Jinping Thought.”

The crooks fooled the victims by claiming that their official positions prevent them from using social media or normal dating apps. Instead, they discussed the Xi, Strong Nation study on a daily basis, where many civil servants, teachers, public company employees, and bureaucrats had to score points in student “Thought Xi Jinping.“

After gaining the trust of mostly middle-aged single women, the Xi Study scammers are reportedly luring their targets into lucrative investment schemes on shady online platforms. In some cases, victims transferred millions of RMB (China’s official currency) before realizing they had been duped, according to a report from Zhejiang Province which has since been suppressed.

The government has attempted to erase such revelations. Similar media and police reports on Study Xi scams in Sichuan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Shanghai, Shandong and Hubei have been censored.

When a gang of crooks set their sights on Study Xi, Strong Nation, a new script appears on the pig slaughter plate, a police officer said in a video warning of the scams. He used Chinese slang in which unwitting victims are compared to slowly fattened pigs with confidence, then suddenly driven to slaughter.

It’s an ironic, if embarrassing, turn in the story of a digital indoctrination app that has been called the Xi-era version of Mao Zedong’s Little Red Book, an ideological control tool that has been hijacked. for sinister purposes. This highlights a broader problem of online and phone fraud that also has worrying privacy implications as police expand cell phone surveillance.

The Xi app gamified studying the president’s teachings, awarding points for frequent logins, time spent reading and watching videos of Xis’ speeches, and taking “Xi Jinping Thought” quizzes. Scores were kept in competition on public rankings that were sometimes part of employee job performance reviews.

It quickly became the most downloaded app in China, gaining international media attention for its coercion of exercised patriotism as well as for its surveillance potential. Security 2019 Audit by the Open Technology Fund discovered that the Xi study contained a code equivalent to a digital backdoor that essentially allowed “full administrator-level access to a user’s phone.”

The app also sent detailed daily logs of user activity and could scan phones for other apps, including foreign apps like WhatsApp, Kakao Talk, Facebook Messenger, and Skype.

Having such international telephone applications has had serious consequences, especially in the Xinjiang region in the far west of China, where Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities found with them through intense police surveillance were detained in re-education camps. Many had committed no crime.

Such treatment has so far not extended to the Han Chinese majority outside Xinjiang. But contact with foreign websites and foreign networks has already become a red flag in China’s battle against digital fraud. According to a 2020 report on the fight against digital fraud by the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technologies, a government think tank under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, more than 95% of digital crooks contact their targets from IP addresses outside the continent. China.

Many crooks belong to Chinese organized crime networks based in Southeast Asia, a Hunan policeman said. He asked not to use his name as he did not have permission to speak to the media. These Mandarin-speaking networks are involved not only in digital scams, he said, but also in online gambling, drug and wildlife trafficking and other types of illicit activity. .

In April, around the same time that reports of the Xi Study scams surfaced, Xi Jinping himself called for a repression on telecommunications and online fraud. A new app quickly became the number 1 downloader in China: the National Anti-Fraud Center, produced by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Public Security, which allegedly protects users from crooks by filtering their messages, calls. and other applications.

Launched in March, the anti-fraud app has been downloaded 178 million times on Android and an unknown number of times on iOS, which does not display the number of downloads. It has over 35,000 mostly negative reviews on the China App Store, many of them complaining that they were coerced into installing the app by their workplaces, schools, local police and even vaccine administrators.

When receiving a vaccine in Shenzhen, they said I couldn’t get the vaccine if I didn’t download the anti-fraud app !!! wrote a review on April 2. It’s not even a health bureau app. This kind of violent downloading really leaves me speechless.

Truly a terrible experience of forced promotion, especially when kindergarten teachers make it a task for parents and demand that they send screenshots of the download. This feeling is too disgusting! wrote a user on Jun 3.

Many others have complained that the anti-fraud app is slow, takes up a lot of memory, asks for too many permissions, and doesn’t protect their phones from calls by crooks.

The public security department responsible for fighting fraud did not respond to multiple phone calls from The Times. But Chinese state media reported that officials and police were enforcing the download of anti-fraud apps.

In Guangdongs Qingyuan City, 300 Communist Party officials joined forces with police and neighborhood workers to knock on doors and promote the house-to-house anti-fraud application, according to state media. In Shanghai, police used more carrots than sticks, bringing three police dogs to a square and giving passers-by a chance to pet them if they downloaded the anti-fraud app.

The app’s promotion comes amid a state crackdown on tech companies over digital privacy concerns. In May, China introduced new regulations for the first time defining personal information needed to collect apps and prohibiting excessive data collection. Within weeks, regulators had taken 90 apps offline for the irregular collection of personal information, including apps created by some of China’s most powerful tech companies.

The police anti-fraud app appears to be doing exactly what the government is trying to stop tech companies from doing. It requires users to submit their phone number, real name, ID number, home address, and facial recognition data. It also requires access to contacts, messages, apps, photos, visited websites, music, videos, recordings, social media accounts, transactions, calls, microphone, camera, screenshots, location and storage of the apparatus.

While the fraud issues in China are real, many reviewers of the anti-fraud app question whether the app’s real intention is protection or surveillance or just another example of incompetent “formalism” among bureaucrats. Chinese keen to meet performance quotas by producing a high number of downloads. .

From this point of view, whether the app actually reduces fraud matters less than the illusion that many users are joining an anti-fraud campaign, as does the fact that people really believe the “Xi Jinping thought. Is less important than having millions of users scoring Xi quiz points every day.

Meanwhile, criticism of the anti-fraud app continued to pour in, many of which was just one sarcastic line echoing comments posted on the Xi app two years ago: He This is a voluntary download.

