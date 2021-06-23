Ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ multi-stakeholder meeting, Ajmer Dargah Dewan urges J&K leaders to work coherently with the Center

Ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ multi-party meeting, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, Dargah Dewan of Ajmer Shrine, urged Jammu and Kashmir’s leaders to set aside the Article 370 issue and work in consistency with the central government for the development of J&K.
The Center invited 14 J&K leaders to attend an all-party meeting at PM Modi’s residence. (Photo: PTI)
A day before Thursday’s crucial all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir’s leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Dargah Dewan of Ajmer’s Sufi shrine urged J&K leaders to put aside the issue of article 370 and to work in coherence with the Indian government for the development of J&K.
Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, Dargah Dewan of Ajmer Shrine said: “I expect all Kashmiri political leaders to put aside the issue of Article 370 as it is currently under justice and working in consistency with Indian government for rapid implementation of development programs. programs designed exclusively for J&K, which is in the best interests of all of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. “
Ajmer Dargah Dewan urged the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to abandon all personal agendas and create an atmosphere conducive to the reunion of all parties. He called on executives to keep the well-being and development of J&K and its people in mind.
He said: All politicians in Kashmir are urged to make any decision taking into account the prosperity and development of the people of Kashmir and the people of the whole country. “
My request to all political leaders is to seize this opportunity to make J&K the most prosperous and developed region in India, added Syed Zainul Abedin.
INFLUENCE OF SOUFI CULTURE ON INDIA
Syed Zainul Abedin then spoke about the influence of Sufism on Indian culture and urged J&K political leaders to convey the Sufi spirit to the multi-party meeting.
Dargan Dewan said: “Sufism is nothing but love for humanity and it is the hallmark of Indian culture. The teachings of Sufism are rooted in the hearts of our brothers in Kashmir. They are reflected in many Sufi shrines in Kashmir. I am sure that all political leaders in Kashmir will carry this spirit into the meeting of all parties.
Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan further claimed that Kashmir is an example of Sufi tradition.
He said that Kashmir is an example of Sufi tradition, which must be strived to maintain. Kashmir is the pride of India. Kashmir is India and India is Kashmir.
