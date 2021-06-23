Victims of Human Rights Violations Criticize Government’s Human Rights Action Plan

Parents of I clover victim Bernardinus Realino Norma Irmawan (Wawan), Sumarsih, are disappointed with President Joko Widodo’s human rights policy. The reason is that the Presidential Regulation on the National Human Rights Action Plan 2021-2025, which was signed on June 8, 2021, does not mention the settlement of cases of past human rights violations. man.

Sumarsih said the policy further underscores Jokowi’s lack of seriousness in addressing human rights violations. Because, previously, Jokowi also named a number of alleged perpetrators of human rights violations as state officials.





“I was very worried when Pak Jokowi said he would resolve gross human rights violations. But his actions are not in line with the publication of the Presidential RANHAM Regulations 2021-2025,” Sumarsih explained. an online press conference, Wednesday (23/6/2021).

Sumarsih said he would continue to fight to hold the state accountable for serious human rights violations committed in the past. He explained that the application and respect for human rights are guaranteed by the Indonesian constitution.

A victim of the violence in the 1965 incident, Bejo Untung, said he would sue the state for failing to keep promises in resolving cases of serious human rights violations in the past. According to him, the trial will be drafted in collaboration with NGOs concerned with the realization of human rights.





“Let’s do the initial plan, which is to take a citizen lawsuit or class action. That the state broke its promise and even went against the original commitment, ”Bejo Untung said.

Bejo said that the lives of the victims of the events of 1965 were quite difficult both economically and in terms of health. Therefore, he said, the victims hoped for a solution from the government during Jokowi’s leadership. However, according to him, this hope has not been realized so far.

Komnas HAM regrets settlement of past human rights violations

In line with the Commissioner of Komnas HAM, Beka Ulung Hapsara, he regrets that the settlement of cases of past human rights violations is not included in the RANHAM 2021-2025. According to him, RANHAM is important as a basis for the respect of human rights and the enforcement of cases of gross human rights violations.





“Regarding the victims, I think the government must ensure that the existing RANHAM has guaranteed the recovery and realization of the rights of victims,” ​​Beka told VOA on Wednesday (6/23/2021) in the night.

Beka said the government should also provide psychological services to victims for trauma recovery. Because they have been stigmatized and marginalized from the social life of society.

KSP protests ignoring serious human rights violations

Deputy V of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Jaleswari Pramodhawardani said the government is trying to respect the rights of victims and families of victims of serious violations through special policies. This policy is carried out by the coordinating minister of political, legal and security affairs and the deputy minister of law and human rights in accordance with the instructions of President Jokowi.





“This policy will focus on the realization of the rights of victims (victim-centered) as regulated by existing regulations and international human rights standards, such as reparations or reparations, truth and guarantees of non-repetition, ”Jaleswari explained in a written statement to VOA. , Wednesday (23/6/2021).

Jaleswari added that the policy of dealing with gross human rights violations would be resolved through an ad hoc and special mechanism, as has been done by a number of countries. This is different from RANHAM which is permanent and lasting.

“However, Presidential Decree 53/2021 also opens space for review regarding the target group if deemed necessary on the basis of the results of the assessment and government policies, as regulated by Article 3,” he said. -he adds.

President Joko Widodo signed on June 8, 2021 Presidential Regulation number 53 of 2021 concerning the National Human Rights Action Plan (RANHAM) 2021-2025. This RANHAM 2021-2025 is the continuation of the four previous RANHAMs issued since the first generation of RANHAM (1999-2003). ).

According to Jaleswari, the fifth generation of RANHAM seeks to affirm the four target groups, namely women, children, the disabled and indigenous peoples who so far have not benefited from maximum development. [sm/em]