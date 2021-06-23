Trumps Pants on Fire distortion on Georgia’s electoral rolls





Former President Donald Trump twisted Georgias’ plans to suppress ineligible voters, mistakenly suggesting that the state failed to keep voter lists up to date before the 2020 election and therefore won .

Trumps claims to refer to the announcement by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffenspergers that the state plans to remove 101,789 people from its electoral rolls, largely those who have since moved. While this effort is routine, Trump called it a suspect.

“But what about the last election? Why was it not done before the presidential election on November 3 where they lost us by a very small number of votes, far less than the number 101,789? ” Trump said in a June 22 statement from his Save America PAC. “It means that we (you!) Won the presidential election in Georgia.

Trump ended with a familiar refrain: “The 2020 presidential election has been rigged! Trumps reiterated that claims that he won the presidential election in Georgia or nationally or that it was rigged are false.

Trump’s latest claim that the removal of more than 100,000 people from the electoral roll suggests something nefarious about the 2020 election ignores the reality. State officials nationwide are removing ineligible voters.

“It’s happening in the United States in every state, and it focuses on voters who literally didn’t vote in 2020,” said Amber McReynolds, CEO of Vote at Home Institute. “So Trump clearly does not understand federal law or electoral processes or procedures.”

We have asked Trumps Save America PAC for evidence to support their claims and have not received a response.

Context of the day-to-day maintenance of the electoral rolls

Nationally, voters lists are constantly changing. New people register to vote or people are removed after they leave, die or, in some states, have been convicted of certain crimes.

State election officials have programs in place to keep voter lists up to date. These efforts are not perfect, sometimes states make mistakes. But states have improved their collaboration on this front, with many, including Georgia, members of the Electronic Registration Information Center, which shares voter information.

The 1993 National Voter Registration Act requires states to implement a program to eliminate ineligible voters who have moved no later than 90 days before a federal election. Some referrals can still take place within the 90 day window, such as deceased voters. Georgia election officials withdrew dead voters throughout 2020.

Because of the 90-day rule, states generally avoid massive suppressions during federal election years.

“Many states, including Georgia, conduct these activities in odd-numbered years, as it also means that if someone has been inadvertently fired, they have plenty of time to re-register before the next federal election,” said David Becker. , Executive Director of the Center for Electoral Research and Innovation.

Georgia plans to clean up electoral rolls

Raffensperger announced in June that most of the people who were to be removed from Georgia’s electoral rolls had moved, submitted a change of address form to the post office, or returned election mail. These people had no contact with election officials during the last two general elections.

Election officials plan to send people a notice that they will be fired and give them 40 days to respond. Anyone who has been deleted can re-register if they are eligible.

The number of voters reported for dismissal is lower than in previous years. In 2019, the state suppressed around 290,000 voters and in 2017 around 670,000.

In addition, around 18,000 deceased people are struck off the electoral rolls.

Maintaining the list in 2021 has no bearing on the outcome of the 2020 election

Trump is wrong to claim that these voter reductions mean he won the election in Georgia. Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, also a Republican and state election official, support Georgias ‘election procedures, who asserted Joe Bidens’ victory in the state.

The nearly 5 million ballots cast in Georgia were counted three times, including one by hand. The manual recount revealed more than 2,600 uncounted votes, most of them in favor of Trump, in Floyd County. But election officials said the error was due to human error, not election or election fraud. Ultimately, certified results showed Biden beat Trump by 11,779 votes in Georgia. Congress accepted the results on January 6.

Our decision

Trump said Georgia did not update its electoral rolls before the 2020 presidential election and “that means we (you!) Won the presidential election in Georgia.”

Trump is wrong on both counts. Federal law requires states to establish programs to keep electoral rolls up to date. To comply with the law, Georgia and other states routinely manage these suppressions in non-federal election years. In 2019, the state suppressed around 290,000 voters. In 2021, the state is on the way to suppress around 100,000 voters.

The dismissal of voters who have moved, who have died, or who are otherwise ineligible is a common occurrence, and it doesn’t change that fact: Georgia election officials have certified the results showing Trump lost.

We rate this Pants on Fire statement.

