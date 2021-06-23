What is vaccine nationalism?

There is a mobilization of vaccines all over the world. People are encouraged to get vaccinated with vaccines which may have unknown side effects and which are meant to protect only the person who received them. In addition, campaigns are often accompanied by slogans evoking “civic duty”.

Even scientific objections to the function of vaccines are called “spoiled” because we are going through extraordinary times as humanity. Criticisms are evaded as if now is not the right time to make them.

There are even states that are using the vaccine requirement to endanger the basic universal rights and freedoms that mankind has acquired over hundreds of years. They are discussing fines and prison terms for those who refuse to be vaccinated. Some countries and leaders have even threatened to denaturalize those who are not vaccinated, such as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Yes, as you can see I have serious doubts about the vaccines released in less than a year. I am not anti-vaccine. If I were bitten by a dog, I would get vaccinated without hesitation. However, I do know that it takes at least five to six years for a vaccine to become available “safely”.

But let’s do as the World Health Organization (WHO) says. Let us accept that this is a risk that we must take in the name of public health.

So why do some states prefer only certain brands of vaccine when all the sacrifices are seen as a duty consistent with such a “higher goal”?

An overview of the “duty”

For example, it was reported that from June 25, Germany will only allow people who have received two doses of BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson vaccines, all approved by the European Medicines Agency ( EMA), to enter the country.

None of the vaccines even reached phase 3 of the testing process. Since there is no healthy tracking mechanism for side effects and deaths, we are deprived of a scientific basis to confirm the reliability of one vaccine compared to others.

Additionally, there are European countries that have discontinued the use of brands that Germany considers reliable against Chinese and Russian vaccines, such as Johnson and Johnson. There are also serious claims of deaths related to the Moderna vaccine.

So how can we be sure that countries’ preference for vaccine brands is based on scientific rather than political reasons?

There is no answer to this question but of course this double standard and this inequality in vaccination rates will go down in history as the world average reaches 20%, with North America at 40% while the African continent remains at only 2%.

Recent statements by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is set to launch the vaccine dubbed “Turkovac” by the end of the year, are expected to be hung at the entrance to the WHO building as a pandemic experiment:

Cooperation in the face of the pandemic, which has affected even the most remote places in the world, from tropical islands to Siberia, has been replaced by protectionist and competitive policies. While the burden of billions of people will only be lightened by solidarity, our African brothers, Asian and Latin American friends have been abandoned to their fate … It is important not to let vaccine nationalism repeat the mistakes made during the pandemic period. The vaccine should not be used as a tool for blackmail, coercion or political dictation.