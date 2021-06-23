Gov. Abbott and Trump to travel to South Texas border on Wednesday





Fox News’ Sean Hannity to host reunion

by: Sandra Sanchez

Posted: June 23, 2021 / 2:17 PM CDT / Updated: June 23, 2021 / 4:49 PM CDT

President Donald Trump visits a section of the US-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan.12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

EDINBURGH, Texas (Border Report) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump are expected to visit the southern Texas border town of Edinburgh next week and attend a town hall, Border Report has learned.

The June 30 town hall is organized by Fox News, according to an invitation sent to various officials in the Rio Grande Valley and obtained by Border Report on Wednesday.

The invitation says Fox host Sean Hannity will spearhead the public meeting that will focus on security efforts on the Texas-Mexico border.

Law enforcement officials, such as local sheriffs, were among those invited to the event, Border Report said by multiple sources.

A local official told Border Report was not invited to the event, but said he spoke with others who had.

Last week, Trump announced on social media that he would be coming to visit the border but did not indicate where.

Wednesday’s announcement comes the same day Vice President Kamala Harris announced she would travel to the West Texas border in El Paso on Friday. This will be his first trip to the US-Mexico border since taking office.

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso on his first trip to the US-Mexico border

Trump also responded to Harris’ trip, saying he was glad she was leaving, but added that if he hadn’t been at the border, she wouldn’t have planned to go.

“After months of ignoring the southern border crisis, it’s great that Kamala Harris is finally going to see the tremendous destruction and death they have created as a direct result of ending my very tough but fair border policy,” Trump. written on GAB. “Harris and Biden were awarded the strongest border in American history. And now it’s by far the worst in American history. If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going next week, she wouldn’t have been!

Statement by former President Trump on Gab.

Abbott has said Texas will build its own border wall and has called on border counties to declare states of disaster due to the influx of immigration, which he calls a “crisis” and blames the Biden administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

Sandra Sanchez can be contacted at [email protected]

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and the latest news on issues along the US-Mexico border.

