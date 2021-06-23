Jokowi’s pandemic bet – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Thu 24 June 2021





Editorial

COVID-19, PPKM-Mikro, case, tsunami, Joko-Widodo, anies-baswedan, strategy, vaccination, immunity, recession

The government has said it will not impose large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), let alone a total lockdown, on the capital and other provinces of Java, even if a second wave of COVID-infection 19 hospitals on the island are now overloaded. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo Insists Micro-Scale Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM Mikro) are the Right Strategy for Indonesia, Calling on Regional Governments to Tighten the PPKM Mikro to Slow the Spread of the Virus deadly and to provide some space, however limited, for commercial activities. The president has always shown his aversion to closures, saying in January that he was grateful that Indonesia “did not have to” impose such a policy. Because a lockdown is financially costly (the 2018 Health Quarantine Act states that the government is obligated to provide food to people in need during quarantine) and will only hurt the economy. He is thus on the same wavelength with former US President Donald Trump, who also opposed the measure because “the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself”. The other reason Jokowi is avoiding lockdowns is that he’s optimistic Indonesia will be able to speed up the mass vaccination program and gain herd immunity soon enough to end Wave 2. He has already set a target for Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to have most of the city’s population vaccinated by August. While it is too early to judge the president’s strategy, the conventional wisdom among doctors and epidemiologists is that it is far from sufficient to protect the population. The capacity of many hospitals in Java is already at maximum. Some hospitals in West Java and Central Java have already set up tents to accommodate coronavirus patients. Others have reported bed occupancy rates of between 70 and 100 percent. Meanwhile, there is no indication that the second wave will subside anytime soon. The country saw another record daily caseload on Wednesday, with 15,308 new cases. In the past three days, the virus has killed at least 930 people. The actual numbers are likely higher given the low testing rate. Experts have called on the government to take drastic action by imposing the PSBB or even a lockdown to flatten the infection curve, which is essential to prevent the collapse of the country’s healthcare system. They argue that the PKKM Mikro policy, which is implemented at the neighborhood / community level, has proven ineffective, given that it was already in place before the recent spate of cases. In addition, they also questioned the government’s ability to achieve collective immunity this year given the uncertainty of vaccine supplies. Despite all the criticism, the president remained stuck, saying on Wednesday that the PPKM is essentially the same as a lockdown. It is now up to us, especially the local ‘red zone’ communities, to do what is possible to ensure that the President’s strategy works, or a COVID-19 tsunami will continue to ravage our nation, killing more of our citizens, friends and relatives, and plunging us into a prolonged and unbearable economic recession.







