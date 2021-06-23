Harvard to host joint campaign directors’ event with Trump aides





On Saturday there will be a retrospective discussion, but only focusing on half of the 2020 campaign: the Democrats. But a parallel effort to invite former Donald Trump aides to a separate event is collapsing over timing issues, amid internal concerns of a backlash over hosting the former president’s allies.

Saturday’s invitation-only virtual event features conversations with former Biden campaign officials including Jen OMalley Dillon, Kate Bedingfield and Mike Donilon on the Democratic Primary and General Election, a Democratic Primary Campaign Managers Roundtable with at least nine campaign managers from losing Democratic campaigns and a panel on the Democratic convention that includes Agents Anita Dunn and Stephanie Cutter.

Only a very small number of students are allowed to view the Saturday session, and this access is determined by a lottery. Much like in 2012 and 2016, audio for the Democratic event will be released, but no date has been set for its release.

The dates for the IOP’s conversation with President Trump’s advisers and Republican Party officials will be announced in the coming weeks, an IOP invitation sent to Harvard Democrats obtained by POLITICO said.

It will not be open to the public or other journalists and to date we have not made any announcements regarding our plans, Mark Gearan, the director of the IOP, wrote on Monday in an internal invitation to the Kennedy School. obtained by POLITICO. He called it a reinvented conference this year.

At least three former senior Trump campaign officials have been invited to an unplanned future session, according to someone close to the IOP: campaign manager Bill Stepien, communications director Tim Murtaugh and pollster Tony Fabrizio, who has declared to POLITICO that he had been invited but that no time or date had not yet been scheduled and his participation would depend on my availability.

Stepien and Murtaugh did not respond to requests for comment when asked if they were planning to go.

In April, we invited several senior officials from the Biden and Trump campaigns to share their views on the 2020 election, Gearan said in a statement. In an effort to create a more focused and substantive conversation about the campaign cycle, we’ve decided to give both campaigns more time to share their perspectives. As we’ve been doing for almost 50 years, every conversation will be transcribed and compiled into a book published later this year. We are grateful to have scheduled times with the Biden team and look forward to President Trump’s advisers confirming their attendance later this summer.

Trump is questioning the 2020 election results by raising false allegations of electoral fraud, and the January 6 insurgency, along with the Covid-19 pandemic, has complicated the institutes’ usual planning. But a person familiar with the matter also said the delay was linked to planning and getting affirmative responses from some Trump campaign officials.

The idea that they do not participate begs the question: is it because participation would mean that they accept the results of the election, which the former president would not like? said the person close to the IOP.

Brad Parscale, who was Trump’s first campaign manager on the 2020 campaign but left before the convention, told POLITICO he was not invited, and Justin Clark, who was Trump’s deputy campaign manager , said he hadn’t been invited either. RNC spokesperson Mike Reed said he had no indication they had contacted us.

Four and a half years ago, the IOP hosted a two-day conference on November 30 and December 1, 2016, with Republican and Democratic campaign managers, which at one point turned into a shout match between the two parties after the help of Clinton Jennifer Jennifer. Palmieri accused the Trump campaign of fomenting racism.

If providing a platform for white supremacists makes me a brilliant tactician, I’m proud to have lost, Palmieri said, referring to former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who did not attend the conference. . I’d rather lose than win like you did.

Kellyanne Conway, who was Trump’s third and final campaign manager in 2016, hit back by saying: Do you think I ran a campaign where white supremacists had a platform?

Palmieri responded by saying that Conway had done it. To which Conway replied: Do you think you could have had a decent message for white working class voters? What if it was Hillary Clinton, she doesn’t connect with people? What if they had nothing in common with her? What if it didn’t have an economic message?

The 2016 conference also featured a conference dinner where Jeff Zucker was heckled by key contributors on a number of unsuccessful Republican campaigns, which accused the CNN chief of giving Trump too much airtime. unfiltered.

The makeup of this year’s conference has been hotly debated within the institute, according to a person familiar with discussions with some attendees expressing concern over the potential reaction at Harvard to hosting Trump officials.

The Harvard IOP has been the subject of controversy in the past for its dealings with Trump’s allies. Six days after the Jan.6 uprising, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Doug Elmendorf removed Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) from the IOP’s senior advisory board after fueling false allegations of voter fraud. Stefanik, a Harvard graduate in 2006, was the subject of a petition signed by hundreds of Harvard affiliates demanding that the university eject him from the committee.

In 2017, students also called on Harvard’s IOP to cancel visiting scholarships it awarded to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

An IOP invitation sent to a Harvard Democrats mailing list on Tuesday notes that students attending the Democratic Campaign Directors’ Conference are prohibited from publicly disclosing its contents until the publication of the Quadrennial Report of the IOP summarizing the event.

By registering for the conference, you agree not to record the webinar, post anything you hear or see on social media, or make public in any way, the email read. The conversations are all confidential and are under embargo until the official publication of the documents by the IOP.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos