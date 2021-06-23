One-time 10% relief for government workers is not enough: Abbasi





ISLAMABAD:

On Wednesday, PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as he took part in the budget debate in the National Assembly, claimed that given the current price hike, the ad hoc relief 10% announced for public sector employees was insufficient.

The former prime minister questioned whether or not the finance minister could reduce the prices of flour, sugar, electricity and fuel.

“The budget brings no relief to the poor,” he added.

He further demanded that the House pass a resolution against the presidential system.

He argued that Defense Minister Pervez Khattak had devised a “strange new economic formula” according to which “inflation will lead to growth”.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique said his party’s deputies should not have been sworn in as advised by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Participating in the budget debate, Rafique said he was afraid to speak out against the prime minister or else he would be sent to jail.

“No nation can achieve independence without economic autonomy. Economic instability arises when a popular leader is not recognized, ”he added.

In response, Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan criticized the “confrontational policies” of the opposition parties, saying they were responsible for the uproar in the House.

He said that in 2018 the PTI government received a deficit of $ 19 billion.

“We have given subsidies to the electricity sector and remittances have increased steadily,” he added, stressing that the opposition leaders did not want a new Pakistan but rather the old one.

The minister claimed that the agricultural sector had been neglected by previous governments.

“We have increased the support price for wheat to Rs 1,800 per 40 kg and that will benefit farmers. “

Sarwar said the Ring Road project was necessary in Rawalpindi but previous governments paid no attention to its construction.

He promised that the PTI government would complete the project during his tenure.

The minister also said that the country’s exports are growing due to government policies.

Parliamentary affairs adviser Babar Awan said the budget would push the economy towards growth and solve people’s problems.

He said poor households would benefit from interest-free loans to build their own homes.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to strengthen institutions. Awan added that the government was serious about electoral reforms. “The use of electronic voting machines is important to ensure that elections are acceptable to all. “

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Prime Minister Imran has set the example of austerity by drastically cutting spending on his home and office.

He added that the economy grew by 4% in the current fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said exports, remittances and foreign exchange reserves were increasing.

“We are orienting the economy towards sustainable growth driven by exports. The government is determined to lead the country towards self-sufficiency and free it from the debt trap.

Farrukh said the allocation for the Ehsaas program has been increased from Rs121 billion to Rs260 billion.

